Take Frero and Harry against the field in the Sefton

Frero Banbou placed third in the Grand Sefton Chase in 2023.

WITH the Flat action drawing to a close at Doncaster, National Hunt racing really kicks into gear with quality cards from Aintree and Wincanton this Saturday.

For the first time this season, the Grand National fences will be in use in the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (2.40pm), the feature at Aintree.

Frero Banbou goes well fresh and tends to start his season in this race.

He has lined up here the last two years, finishing third in 2023 off a three-pound higher mark and sixth in 2024 off his current rating.

With the forecast looking largely clear, good ground seems likely, which suits Venetia Williams’ 10-year-old perfectly.

The yard is in cracking form after Djelo’s win in the Charlie Hall Chase, and there could be a big performance first time up from this bold-jumping type.

At 14/1, he looks a solid each-way bet. Alongside Frero Banbou, Colonel Harry makes plenty of appeal.

He sits near the top of the weights but looks a potential Graded chaser in time.

Last seen when travelling with purpose at Cheltenham in January before falling just as the race was developing, he gave the impression he was well treated that day and is now two pounds lower.

Jamie Snowden’s runners are going well, and with proven freshness and plenty of ability, the 14/1 looks worth snapping up.

Over at Wincanton, the Badger Beers Handicap Chase (3.30pm) is typically competitive but there’s value in Threeunderthrufive at 10/1.

Good ground conditions suit; he goes well fresh and will surely be primed by Paul Nicholls.

With many in here unlikely to take their chance if the ground remains quick, he could easily go off a fair bit shorter come race time.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Frero Banbou e/w 2.40pm Aintree

Colonel Harry e/w 2.40pm Aintree

Threeunderthrufive e/w 3.30pm Wincanton