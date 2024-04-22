Surrey remain unbeaten in County Championship with innings win

CANTERBURY, ENGLAND – APRIL 19: A general view as play gets underway as storm clouds gather during the Vitality County Championship match between Kent and Surrey at The Spitfire Ground on April 19, 2024 in Canterbury, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Surrey closed the gap to leading Division One side Essex yesterday with an innings victory over Kent in Canterbury.

Dan Worrall took 4-31 while Cameron Steel took 3-38 as the reigning champions bowled out the hosts for just 262.

With Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence knocking 150 and 112 in Surrey’s only innings, the favourites for a third consecutive title wrapped up 24 points with the win.

It takes Surrey to 49 points from their three games having won one and drawn two.

Essex lead with 57 points after winning two of their three games. Only four matches have produced a result in three rounds of Division One county cricket in 2024.

Elsewhere Hampshire and Warwickshire drew while Somerset and Nottinghamshire also shared the points.

“It is a match win,” Surrey captain Rory Burns said after the match. “And it is one we are pretty pleased with on a flat surface.

“It was pretty difficult with the wind and the rain but…. it was a good effort.”

Surrey host Hampshire in round four at the Oval looking for a third straight domestic four-day title.

County cricket table

Pos Team Pld W L D A Pts 1 Essex 3 2 0 1 0 57 2 Surrey 3 1 0 2 0 49 3 Somerset 3 0 0 3 0 41 4 Durham 3 1 0 1 1 38 5 Worcestershire 3 0 1 2 0 30 6 Warwickshire 2 0 0 2 0 28 7 Nottinghamshire 3 0 1 2 0 28 8 Kent 3 0 1 2 0 26 9 Lancashire 3 0 1 2 0 24 10 Hampshire 2 0 0 1 1 20 County Championship table



