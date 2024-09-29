Australia win ODI series 3-2 after rain halts England hopes

Rain and a solid Australia innings combined to inflict defeat on England in Bristol as they lost the ODI series 3-2.

Rain and a solid Australia innings combined to inflict defeat on England in Bristol as they lost the ODI series 3-2.

England recovered from 2-0 down to draw the series 2-2 to turn Sunday’s fifth match into a decider.

Ben Duckett was the star for England with the bat; the Opener knocked 107 of England’s 309 runs in an inspired innings.

And with Phil Salt hitting 45 and Harry Brook knocking 72 the hosts were 202-2. But then it unravelled.

Will Jacks and Liam Livingstone were out for ducks while Jamie Smith, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse and Olly Stone all failed to reach double figures.

It left England short on runs with rain looming as they posted 309 in the West Country.

In response Matt Short (58), Travis Head (31), Steve Smith (36 not out) and Josh Inglis (28 not out) did enough to give Australia a healthy lead in relation to the DLS calculations before the rain came.

At least 20 overs needed to be bowled by England to ensure a result with rain arriving after 20.4 overs.

There were a number of inspections by umpires but the ODI match was eventually called off with Australia winning by 49 runs through the DLS Method and therefore taking the five-match series.

England are next in action next month when they travel to Pakistan for three Test matches.