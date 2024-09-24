Brook century powers England to DLS win over Australia in ODI

Harry Brook hit a captain’s century as England beat Australia by 46 runs using the DLS Method to keep their five-match autumn ODI series alive.

Australia piled on the runs in Chester-le-Street with Alex Carey knocking 77 not out, Steve Smith 60 and Aaron Hardie 44 to set England a target of 305.

Jofra Archer picked up a brace of wickets but Brydon Carse had the best economy of the scalp-takers.

England’s response got off to a woeful start with stand-in T20 captain Phil Salt falling for a duck and Ben Duckett being caught for eight.

But the sensational Will Jacks (84) and captain Harry Brook (110 not out) powered England through their chase and towards the total. Brooks’ century was his first in One-Day International cricket.

After Jacks fell for 84 Jamie Smith could add just seven runs to the total before he was replaced at the crease by Liam Livingstone, who smashed 33 runs off just 20 to, with Brook, steer England close to home.

But with England needing 51 runs from 74 balls rain stopped play and was eventually abandoned, with the home side winning through the DLS Method.

The result means England have reduced the series deficit to 2-1 with two matches to go.

The fourth ODI will take place on 27 September at Lord’s with the final match of the series next week in Bristol.

England will then be back in Test cricket action as they tour Multan and Rawalpindi in Pakistan for three five-day matches across October.