Archer back in ODI team, Smith on rivalries and Ponting goes to IPL

Jofra Archer will return to the England ODI fold against Australia while Jamie Smith talks rivalries and Ricky Ponting secures an IPL gig at Punjab Kings

Fast bowler Jofra Archer will play his first ODI match for England since March 2023 when he takes on Australia today.

The pacer injured his elbow and back in recent years and has been eased back into the international cricket fold.

The 29-year-old has been playing Twenty20 cricket but will now return to the 50-over format.

“He’s obviously a world-beater, and it’ll be nice to have him alongside me and going out there and taking them on,” stand-in captain, in the absence of Jos Buttler, Harry Brook said of Archer.

“I haven’t faced him much in the nets, I try and stay away from that.

“He’s our strongest seamer and he’s got a lot of experience behind him in white-ball as well. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing him operate again.”

ODI series rivalry

It comes as the discovery of the summer Jamie Smith has spoken of his excitement to play Australia, who England take on over five ODI matches.

“ It’s extremely exciting whenever you play Australia,” he said. “It will be my first time. That sort of rivalry brings out the best cricket.

“To be included is a really big achievement and for it to be against Australia is great. It’s always the rivalry that’s talked about so it will be exciting to play these games against them and let’s see where we get to.”

Ponting transfer

Elsewhere in the world of Australian cricket, Green and Golds legend Ricky Ponting was on Wednesday named the new coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings.

He joins the T20 team from fellow league side Delhi Capitals.

Punjab chief executive Satish Menon said: “We are delighted to have Ricky to guide and build our team for the next four seasons.

“His insights from his international coaching stints and as a television pundit would be vital in identifying talent ahead of the mega auction this year.”

England players Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow were part of the Kings’ squad this year.