England captain Knight ‘sorry’ for blackface social media post

England captain Heather Knight has been punished by the Cricket Regulator for a historic photo of the batter in blackface.

The 33-year-old reportedly appeared in blackface in 2012 when a photo of her “at a sports stars themed party” was posted on a Facebook account.

Knight: Truly sorry

“I’m truly sorry for the mistake I made in 2012. It was wrong and I have long regretted it,” she said.

“Back then, I simply was not as educated as to the implications and consequences of my actions as I have become since. There was no ill-intent meant.

“Whilst I can’t change the past, I am passionate and committed to using my platform to promote inclusivity across the game, ensuring underrepresented groups are afforded the same opportunities and fulfilment within the game as I have.”

She has been reprimanded and slapped with a £1,000 fine, which is suspended for two years.

“Ms Knight admitted a breach of ECB Directive 3.3,” the regulator said, adding: “which stated at the time of the offence in 2012: No such person may conduct himself in a manner or do any act or omission which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket or any Cricketer or group of Cricketers into disrepute.”

She is expected to lead England into the T20 World Cup next month in the United Arab Emirates.

Error of judgement”

It is unknown as to whether the photo remains accessible, according to the Cricket Regulator, but the body accepted that she did not have the power to delete the image having not posted it herself. The regulator stated that “there was no racist or discriminatory intent in the blackface”.

Teammate Danni Wyatt-Hodge was reprimanded in 2022 for charges relating to blackface in an Instagram post in 2013.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould said: “Heather recognises this was a serious error of judgement which took place more than 10 years ago and has rightly apologised.

“While we cannot change the past, we can certainly learn from it. This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing work to combat racism and discrimination.

“We remain committed to fostering a culture of respect, inclusivity, and belonging for all.”