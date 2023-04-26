Surprise price surge sees Bitcoin back above $28,000 as another US bank sends up a distress flare

It’s unclear what pushed the price of Bitcoin past $28k but the late rally on Tuesday evening follows First Republic Bank reporting a loss of $100 billion in deposits during its first quarter earnings presentation on Monday.

The previous cryptocurrency price rally was preceded by the collapse of two US banks.

Analysts point out that the positive sentiment in crypto markets may also stem from investors expecting the Fed to start taking a less aggressive stance on rate hikes in the near future. Crypto being considered a riskier asset class, it generally performs well in low-rate environments.

Ethereum is also well in the green today, with the rest of crypto markets buoyed by the price rally of large-cap coins.

Soundbite of the day

In my estimation, the reason so many young Americans are into #Bitcoin is because it is sound money. The federal govt’s blank check spending habit, coupled with the complete erosion of the gold standard and the development of the internet, led us here. Inevitable. Cynthia Lummis, US Senator for Wyoming

What they said yesterday

Bitcoin is a form of money.



Independently-run nodes make up the network that validate bitcoin transactions (changes in ownership).



Valid transactions are batched and time-stamped, forming a chain.



Understand this and you’ll be ahead of 95% of conventional journalism. pic.twitter.com/0EXnAwgyo4 — Anil ⚡ (@anilsaidso) April 26, 2023

Most are terrified to have 1% of assets as #Bitcoin for fear it will CRASH as this chart looks.



Same humans will willingly hold a basket of stocks in an index with a dozen bank stocks.



This chart is First Republic Bank.



If you own S&P 500, you were exposed to this chart. pic.twitter.com/qiVZNNghTf — Luke Broyles (@luke_broyles) April 26, 2023

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.