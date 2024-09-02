Supermarket and McDonald’s bosses to meet ministers over workers’ rights reforms

Bosses from UK supermarkets and McDonalds are set to meet government ministers to be updated on plans for new laws around workers rights.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds will join John Lewis CEO Nish Kankiwala; Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts; Claire Costello, chief people and inclusion officer at the Co-Op; and McDonald’s CEO Alistair Macrow.

The business breakfast, which follows a meeting last month with organisations including the British Chambers of Commerce, Federation of Small Businesses, CBI and Make UK, and trade unions, will see ministers tell bosses they will be involved every step of the way.

Labour’s workers’ rights policies formed a cornerstone of their manifesto, but commitments around ending zero-hours contracts and offering day-one employment protections met with pushback from industry representatives including CBI chairman Rupert Soames.

Attendees will also include DHL Express CEO Saul Resnick; Mace Group deputy CEO Jason Millett; Mars Wrigley UK general manager Adam Grant; BT Group CEO Allison Kirkby; Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson; Line De Decker, chief HR officer at Haleon; Whitbread CEO Dominic Paul; and Alexandra McCauley, Burberry’s chief people officer.

“This government is pro-worker and pro-business. We are committed to working with our brilliant businesses across the country to create a stronger, growing economy,” Rayner said.

“We will work with all partners as we shape our plan to make work pay, so we get the win-win of greater productivity and a fairer working environment for staff.”

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds added: “I’m determined to work in partnership with businesses and trade unions and ensure their voices are heard every step of the way.

“The central driving force behind our plan is to deliver growth. Our bill will modernise the world of work to create a better supported workforce, which will boost productivity and in turn create the right conditions for businesses to grow.

“The UK currently has one of the least protected labour markets compared to our international partners. It’s time to work together to deliver meaningful reforms that will transform the world of work for the benefit of businesses and workers.”