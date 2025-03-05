UK business confidence in crisis, new report says

Levels of taxation on profits was the leading issue for businesses (Photo by Stefan Rousseau-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

More than three quarters of bosses have low confidence in the UK business environment, according to a survey by the Adam Smith Institute (ASI) think tank.

The ASI Business Confidence Survey took the temperature of 192 business leaders, who between them represent 100,000 employees – from sectors including finance, retail and manufacturing.

It paints a “stark picture” of the private sector, with just 3.8% of the respondents having ‘high or very high confidence’ in the UK as a place to do business.

When asked to give a ‘Business Confidence Score’, ranked from 1 to 10, the average score was just 2.6.

Levels of taxation was the leading issue for businesses, with 75% stating that high business rates were a major concern to their organisation.

Taxes on outputs, such as VAT and duties on goods, was a concern for 59% of those surveyed.

Sam Bidwell, the ASI’s director of research, said of the data: “The Government has said that growth is their number one mission – but it’s impossible to achieve this without a booming private sector.

Read more ‘Encouraging’ signs for UK economy as business confidence rebounds

“It is the business owners and the entrepreneurs who create wealth and prosperity, not bureaucrats in Whitehall.”

Red tape concerns

49% of those surveyed expressed concerns about the impacts of government regulation – as the ministers prepare to put a major package of employment legislation before the Commons.

On Monday, a separate poll revealed that bosses feared the government’s upcoming workers’ rights legislation more than the National Insurance hike.

Andrew Griffith, the Shadow Business Secretary, said that the data “[comes] as no surprise to anyone who actually understands how business works.”

“Fresh from a summer of trash-talking the economy and driving down consumer and business confidence, the Government’s Budget of Broken Promises is now taxing and regulating business into oblivion.”

‘Lawfare’ is also a significant worry for a number of businesses, with the ASI reporting on the threat of the UK’s class-action boom on private sector investment.

Griffith added: “It’s not too late for Rachel Reeves to admit her mistake and backtrack on her damaging NICs hike and shelve the anti-growth Employment Rights Bill before more businesses are driven to the wall.”