Supercar Special: 15,230 vehicles worth £770k+ each now on UK roads with Ferrari beating McLaren, Lamborghini and Bugatti

The most popular supercar brand in use in the UK is currently Ferrari, of which there are currently 10,695 on the road.

There are now 15,230 so-called supercars on UK roads, with Ferrari topping the list, beating its main rivals McLaren and Lamborghini.

Supercars are defined as high performance, road legal cars. Easily recognisable supercar brands such as Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini are best known for their speed and cost. The average price tag for a supercar in the UK is more than £770,000.

McLaren and Lamborghini are the second and third favourite supercar brands in the UK with 2,419 and 2,099 cars respectively, according to a study by accountancy group UHY Hacker Young, shared exclusively with City A.M.

The UK is home to only about 20 Bugatti and Koenigsegg cars with these having an average price of £2.3m.

The UK’s supercar hotspot remains the London borough of Westminster, with 523 supercars registered there, according to DVLA figures.The borough ranks first out of 332 areas of the UK that have at least one supercar registered there.

Five London boroughs feature in the top ten, namely Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea, Wandsworth, Barnet and Camden, while there are more than 3,000 in use supercars registered in London, making the capital the home to almost 20 per cent of supercars on the UK’s roads.

Out of the top ten areas for supercars, only one is not in the South East of England.

This area, East Cheshire, known for its ‘Golden Triangle’ of wealthy villages is home to some of the most famous Manchester and Liverpool-based footballers in the UK and as such 319 of the UK’s supercars. In Scotland, Edinburgh has the highest concentration of supercars with a total of 87.

Pandemic brake

The number of in use supercars in the UK has decreased by 450 to 15,230 in the last year, down from 15,680 in the previous year.

Limits on foreign travel introduced during the pandemic meant many ultra high net worth individuals from overseas were unable to visit the UK or chose to leave the UK and return home during the pandemic.

Every year a large number of wealthy individuals from overseas travel to the UK, some bringing multiple supercars.

With many of the pandemic-era travel restrictions worldwide now having been lifted, the firm says we can expect to see a higher number of supercars on the road again in 2022.

“We have seen a drop in the number of supercars being used in the UK over the past year. Ferrari remains the favourite supercar brand of choice with about 70 per cent of the UK’s supercars being Ferraris,” said Ian McMahon, Partner at UHY Hacker Young.

McMahon told City A.M. this morning: “Now foreign travel is permitted again and the events that draw the world’s wealthy to these shores reopen, we should expect to see more supercars on UK roads again.”

“A big question is whether sales of supercars are really impervious to a broader slowdown in the global economy that results from Ukraine and rising interest rates.”

Supercars in use – Ferrari leads the way

Brand 2019 2020 Ferrari 10,619 10,695 McLaren 2,510 2,419 Lamborghini 2,368 2,099 Bugatti 169 16 Koenigsegg 10 <5 Total 15,676 15,229 Source: DVLA

