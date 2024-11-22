TWR reveals Jaguar XJS ‘Supercat’ restomod with V12 power

Following a teaser earlier this year, the reborn TWR has released more information about its stunning Supercat. Based on the – somewhat maligned – Jaguar XJS, the Supercat is an extreme, motorsport-inspired restomod powered by a supercharged V12 engine.

TWR has already taken a number of orders for the Supercat, which starts from £225,000 before local taxes (£270,000 in the UK, including VAT).

However, there are still build slots available for the production run of 88 cars – a number chosen to honour Tom Walkinshaw’s famous win at Le Mans in 1988 with the XJR-9.

Homage to a British classic

Known for its motorsport success throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the original TWR company (founded by the late Tom Walkinshaw) developed a strong relationship with Jaguar.

This included preparing the Jaguar XJS for motorsport competitions such as the European Touring Car Championship. When Fergus Walkinshaw (son of Tom) began plans to revive TWR, the XJS was the obvious choice for a first project.

With help from experienced Porsche customiser Magnus Walker, along with bodykit designer Khyzyl Saleem, the Supercat is described by TWR as a ‘super-GT’.

Although based on the XJS, its design and engineering is said to incorporate elements inspired by other great Jaguar racing cars, including the XJR-9 and XJR-15 – along with the XJ220 supercar.

More power, less weight

TWR has taken the Jaguar XJS chassis and reinforced it with steel and carbon fibre. More carbon is used for the bodywork, adding a fulsome 182mm to the car’s width.

Optimised under the supervision of a former Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 aerodynamicist, the Supercat’s new structure saves an enormous 165kg versus the original XJS.

Beneath its long bonnet lurks a supercharged 5.6-litre V12 that produces 660hp and 538lb ft of torque. Five-stage traction control and even launch control are included, with carbon-ceramic brakes on the options list.

TWR has developed its own adjustable double-wishbone suspension for the Supercat, which is complemented by adaptive dampers. Forged TWR Monoblock alloy wheels are fitted, too.

Modernised luxury inside

On the inside, TWR has retained some original features of the Jaguar XJS, such as the design of the four-spoke steering wheel. The Supercat’s motorsport ethos is reflected in a prominent gear lever for the six-speed manual transmission.

The rear seats from the original XJS have been ditched, saving weight and increasing luggage capacity. A pair of carbon-fibre-backed leather chairs serve for the driver and passenger, with multiple options for finishes.

For its first restomod, TWR has also installed a digital instrument panel, plus a separate central screen for the infotainment system. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity is included, while new switchgear allows the driver to adjust the suspension and drive mode settings.

‘Rooted in motorsport history’

TWR has already accepted a number of customer commissions for the Supercat, with interest from the UK, United States, Europe and the Middle East.

As Fergus Walkinshaw notes: “With production limited to just 88 examples and every car individually commissioned, it’s a chance to own something truly unique and personal, rooted in motorsport history but completely contemporary in its design, engineering and performance.”

All examples will be built at TWR’s new facility in Newbury, Berkshire, with the first completed cars expected in the summer of 2025. Following the Supercat, TWR has plans for further projects that combine classic cars with modern engineering.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research