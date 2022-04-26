New Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica could be the supercar sweet-spot

Lamborghini has revealed the latest version of its V10-engined Huracan supercar, with rear-wheel drive and a cosmetic makeover focused on aerodynamic efficiency.

The new Tecnica model sits above the entry-level Evo RWD, but below the hardcore Huracan STO.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said: “The Huracan Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracan, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as on the street itself”.

Steer from the rear

The Tecnica makes use of the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 as the fantastic Huracan STO (our favourite new supercar of 2021). It produces 640hp and 417lb ft of torque, channelled through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Using rear-wheel drive helps to save weight, with the Tecnica tipping the scales at 1,379kg – a modest 40kg more than the STO. Rear-wheel steering is fitted to boost manoeuvrability at low speeds, along with stability when cornering.

An impressive power-to-weight ratio makes for 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds, plus 0-124mph in 9.1 seconds. A top speed of almost 202mph beats the Huracan STO by 9mph.

Drag Reduction System

Aiding the Tecnica’s top speed is aerodynamic new bodywork, including an air curtain incorporated within the front bumper.

A fixed rear wing improves downforce by 35 percent compared to the Evo RWD, yet also produces 20 percent less drag. Aero deflectors beneath the body, along with a new rear diffuser, are all part of the slipperier shape.

Inside, the Tecnica gains a redesigned digital dashboard, along with height-adjustable bucket seats. Full racing harnesses are offered for those keen to take their Lamborghini on track days.

The best Lamborghini to buy?

Lamborghini says Tecnica customers can pick from eight standard exterior colours, plus more than 200 additional paint options through its Ad Personam customisation scheme.

Stephan Winkelmann adds: “The Tecnica completes the Huracan line-up, sitting perfectly between the RWD and the track-focused STO, flawlessly presenting technology, performance and the Huracan’s V10 aspirated engine in a dramatically evolved design.”

Our motoring correspondent Tim Pitt gave the Huracan STO a five-star rating, and named it “the best Lamborghini you can buy. For now, at least.” We’ll wait to see if the new Tecnica can claim that coveted crown.

