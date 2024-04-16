Last lap: Lamborghini Huracan bows out with STJ special edition

Production of the Lamborghini Huracan is drawing to a close, but the Italian supercar will sign off with a final special edition.

Only 10 examples of the Huracan STJ will be built, as the last cars to use Lamborghini’s naturally aspirated V10 engine. An all-new hybrid-powered replacement will be launched later this year.

The STJ name stands for Super Trofeo Jota, paying tribute to the one-make Lamborghini Super Trofeo racing series.

Sant’Agata has used the Jota name on a number of previous special models, starting with the classic Miura SVJ – and most recently on the Aventador SVJ.

A celebration of combustion

Powering the run-out STJ is the same 5.2-litre V10 found in the Huracan STO. It produces 640hp at a frenzied 8,000rpm, along with 417lb ft of torque.

The 10 owners of the Huracan STJ are certainly in for a treat. When our own Tim Pitt drove the STO back in 2021, he said: ‘A voracious hunger for revs sees you chasing the 8,500rpm redline whenever possible, grinning like a lunatic as it flings you into the middle-distance. Searing throttle response is also combined with perhaps the best twin-clutch gearbox of them all.’

Lamborghini has retained a rear-wheel drive layout for the Huracan STJ. No performance figures have been announced, but expect it to match the STO’s 0-62mph time of 3.0 seconds and achieve a similar top speed of 193mph.

Tailored for track use

Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse race technicians have played a part in helping shape the new Huracan STJ. Carbon fibre canards have been added to the front bumper, while the angle of the gigantic rear spoiler has been increased by 3 degrees. The end result is a considerable 10 percent increase in downforce – perfect for circuit use.

A set of adjustable, race-specification suspension dampers are included, increasing overall stiffness and boosting mechanical grip. Special Bridgestone Potenza tyres are wrapped around 20-inch centre-lock wheels.

All these changes are said to result in a lap time around the Nardo Handling Track that is one second quicker than a Huracan STO.

The grand finale

All departments at Lamborghini seem to have contributed something to the Huracan STJ, including the Centro Stile, which has created two bespoke colour schemes.

Buyer cans choose between Grigio Telesto or Blu Eliadi paintwork, combined with a black roof and red and white detailing. Each car comes with a special carbon fibre plaque marked ‘1 of 10’.

Lamborghini has not announced prices for the Huracan STJ, although you can expect to need more than £300,000.

With the related Audi R8 having already finished production, and time nearly up for the Lamborghini Huracan, we will soon be living in a post-V10 world. Enjoy it while it lasts. John Redfern writes for Motoring Research