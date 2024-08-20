Lamborghini Temerario has a 920hp V8 and revs to 10,000rpm

Lamborghini has used Monterey Car Week to reveal its replacement for the Huracan – and bid farewell to the naturally aspirated V10 engine. The Lamborghini Temerario becomes the Italian marque’s new ‘junior’ supercar, slotting into the range beneath the V12 Revuelto.

As per long-standing Lamborghini tradition, the Temerario is named in honour of a famous fighting bull.

However, the Temerario’s powertrain is completely up-to-date, bringing plug-in hybrid technology to the entry-level Lamborghini supercar.

Bringing the noise

2025 Lamborghini Temerario

At the heart of the mid-engined Temerario is an all-new 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8. This produces 800hp by itself, and is capable of revving to an incredible 10,000rpm.

The V8 is complemented by a trio of electric motors. One sits between the engine and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, while two more power the front axle to provide all-wheel drive.

In total, the Temerario’s powertrain can generate 920hp and 590lb ft of torque. This makes for a substantial leap versus the naturally aspirated, V10-powered Huracan, which could muster a maximum of 640hp.

The Temerario can accelerate from 0-62mph in 2.7 seconds, and reach a top speed of more than 210mph.

Although many will mourn the loss of the bombastic Lamborghini V10, the company says the new flat-plane crank V8 will deliver a ‘unique and unmistakable audio experience’.

Inside the Lamborghini Temerario

The interior of the 2025 Lamborghini Temerario

There is no mistaking the Temerario’s heritage when it comes to exterior design, with clear elements of the Gallardo and Lamborghini Huracan both visible. Yet the Temerario also includes new thinking, such as a roof that deliberately channels air towards the rear wing.

On the inside, the Temerario is an obvious leap forward compared to the Huracan, which originally made its debut in 2014.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument panel ensures the driver has all the information they need, and is supported by a 8.4-inch central touchscreen. The passenger benefits from their own 9.1-inch display, too.

The hybrid powertrain makes the Temerario heavier than its predecessor, but it is a larger car inside. Headroom has increased by 34mm, with legroom stretched by 46mm.

Customise your Temerario

2025 Lamborghini Temerario

To help offset the Temerario’s heftier 1,690kg weight (measured ‘dry’, without fluids), Lamborghini will offer an ‘Alleggerita’ (lightweight) package.

A reduction of 12.65kg comes from exterior carbon fibre trim. Adding carbon fibre wheels and a titanium exhaust takes the total saving to 25kg.

The Alleggerita pack also boosts downforce to 158 percent more than the Huracan, versus an increase of 103 percent for the regular Temerario.

Personalisation options for the Temerario include a choice of more than 400 paint colours, including the brand new Blu Marinus and Verde Mercurius options.

Hybrid hopes for the future

2025 Lamborghini Temerario

Creating the first mid-engined Lamborghini supercar with a V8 since the Jalpa represents something of a gamble for the marque.

However, the success of the Urus SUV demonstrates that enthusiasts will flock to the bull-badged cars whatever their cylinder-count.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “Every new Lamborghini must surpass its forerunners in performance terms, while at the same time being more sustainable from an emissions standpoint.

“With the Temerario, we have completed a key chapter in the electrification strategy included in our Direzione Cor Tauri plan: we also become the first luxury automotive brand to offer a completely hybridised range.”

Production of the Temerario is expected to commence in 2025. In the meantime, come back to Motoring Research for our first drive verdict.