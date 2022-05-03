Porsche goes retro with new 911 Sport Classic – yours for £210,000

Porsche has revealed a new Sport Classic version of its iconic 911 sports car. Featuring retro styling inside and out, the limited-edition Sport Classic pays homage to the 1973 Carrera 2.7 RS– considered by many to be the greatest 911 of all.

The first 911 Sport Classic was based on the 997-generation car from 2009. This new ‘992’ version is notable for being the most powerful Porsche 911 fitted with a manual gearbox.

Shades of grey

Each of the 1,250 Sport Classics has a wide 911 body, ducktail rear spoiler – a direct reference to the 2.7 RS – and unique ‘double bubble’ roof. Buyers can opt for a new Sport Grey metallic paint finish, with a lighter grey used for the twin body stripes. The other colours offered are solid Black, Agate Grey metallic or Gentian Blue metallic.

Powering the retro 911 is a thoroughly modern engine. Its twin-turbocharged 3.7-litre flat-six produces a mighty 550hp, which is sent solely to the rear wheels via a seven-speed manual ‘box.

Rev-matching ensures every downshift will feature a perfect blip of the throttle. A sports exhaust system is said to enhance this experience.

Sticking with manual

The high-performance 911 GTS and Turbo models donate their Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system to the Sport Classic. A 10mm drop in ride height ensures a sportier stance, too.

Inside, Porsche’s famous ‘Pepita’ houndstooth fabric is found on the seat centres and doors. Black or Cognac Brown leather offers a contrast, creating a truly distinctive interior.

Porsche Design has also created a bespoke Sport Classic chronograph watch. Offered solely to the car’s 1,250 customers, it includes the option of a Pepita houndstooth dial, plus a leather strap that matches the seats.

Ready to sell out

Want one? You will need at least £209,950. This makes the Sport Classic more than twice the price of the already-impressive 911 Carrera S.

However, Porsche typically has no problem finding enough buyers for its limited-edition cars. Orders are now open, with first deliveries scheduled for July 2022.

For those who cannot stretch to a Sport Classic, Porsche does offer a Heritage Design Package for other 911 models. This includes the Pepita trim, plus headrests embossed with the Porsche logo.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research