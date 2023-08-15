Porsche 911 S/T marks 60 years with more power and manual ‘box

At the age of 60, some of us are eligible for a free bus pass, but the Porsche 911 shows no signs of slowing down. Quite the opposite, in fact.

First launched in 1963 as the 901 (Peugeot claimed the trademark, forcing an early name-change) the world’s most famous sports car celebrates its 60th anniversary this September, and the new 911 S/T marks that occasion. It’s the fantasy 911 you’d create if you could combine all the best bits from the configurator: a GT3 RS engine, manual gearbox and subtle Touring-style body.

Porsche will build 1,963 examples of the 911 S/T, in reference to the car’s birth year, with a UK price of £231,600. First deliveries are expected later this year.

Plastic fantastic

The S/T name is significant. In 1969, Porsche introduced a lightweight (and now highly sought-after) racing version of the 911S called the ST. The new S/T is also the lightest 911 in the range, tipping the scales at 1,380kg – 40kg less than a manual 911 GT3 Touring.

Those weight savings come primarily via carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), used for the bonnet, front wings, doors and roof panel, along with the roll cage and rear anti-roll bar.

Forged magnesium centre-lock wheels (20 inches at the front, 21s at the rear), a lithium-ion starter battery and thinner glass are all fitted as standard, while Porsche also removes some sound deadening and the rear-axle steering system.

For the road, not the ‘Ring

The beating heart of the 911 S/T is a 525hp 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six – shared with the GT3 RS and closely related to the engine in Porsche’s GT3 Cup racer. However, while the bewinged RS only comes with a paddle-shift PDK transmission, the S/T gains a short-ratio manual. Praise be.

The numbers are impressive – 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 186mph – but don’t expect any Nurburgring lap records. Rather like the new 718 Spyder RS (effectively a softer version of the Cayman GT4 RS), Porsche says this car is ‘designed for maximum driving enjoyment on winding country roads’.

With the GT3’s double wishbone front suspension, a more responsive lightweight clutch and PCCB carbon-ceramic brakes, the 911 S/T promises to be intoxicatingly intense.

All that glitters

Choose the optional Heritage Design Package, seen here, and you get a racing number (anything from 0 to 99) on the doors, a classic-style Porsche crest on the bonnet and a gold 911 S/T badge.

The Heritage Design interior features plenty of luxurious Cognac leather, a roof lining in perforated Dinamica and cloth seat centres with retro black pinstripes. Sadly, the only of our most-wanted options that you can’t specify is rear seats.

Like most special edition Porsches, we suspect the S/T will sell out almost instantly. For those lucky enough to acquire one, though, it might go down in history as the greatest 911 of its generation. We’ll find out soon.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research