Land Rover Defender by Onyx Vans review: Passport to adventure

While driving behind a caravan being towed along a narrow country road, it struck me what makes this Defender, converted by Onyx Vans, a unique vehicle. Unlike the grey SUVs also headed to our campsite, each one dragging what looked like an oversized fridge through the hedgerows, I was aboard an icon without any white goods in tow.

Truthfully, the Defender was probably a bit embarrassed to be staying on a campsite, given Onyx Vans has kitted it out for serious off-grid adventures. However, as my camping experience doesn’t stretch beyond a few festivals, I duly curbed my ambition.

With a 40-litre water tank, external shower, solar panels and a fridge, however, the Land Rover was more than ready to explore further afield. Sleeping wouldn’t be a problem either, as one of the rear benches is retrimmed into a sofa that converts into a bed. The other bench is replaced by storage units and a sink.

Built by Onyx Vans

Driven by their passion for outdoor pursuits, and having left behind careers in banking and teaching, Heather and Chris are the founders of Horsham-based Onyx Vans. They set out to create vehicles that could reach the best mountain biking locations, then allow them to stay there without relying on a hotel or campsite. Their converted Defender provides the independence to go where you want, when you want, and for as long as you want.

In fact, this Defender 110 TD5 is their smallest project to date. Customers usually supply a donor vehicle, but Onyx Vans can source one if needed. Most opt for a medium-sized van, but if you can manage with limited interior space, the Defender is a more stylish proposition. Conversions typically cost £50,000-£60,000, depending on your customisation brief, while additional upgrades include roof racks and smart alloy wheels.

Nicky Hambleton-Jones would be proud of the work Onyx Vans has done on this Defender’s exterior, as it really does appear 10 years younger. New lights, wheels and paint freshen the look of a car that was born in the mid-noughties. Where this car shows its Gen-Z age is inside. The two-foot-long gear lever, retro dials and antiquated climate controls give the interior a simple but rugged character.

Escape to the country

Heading out of London on the motorway, I felt a twinge of jealousy towards the new-shape Defender drivers I encountered. Their quad muscles were not on fire from using the clutch in traffic. Nor were they tucking into another aspirin to quell a drone-induced headache.

Nonetheless, with the suburbs firmly in the vibrating rear-view mirror, the Defender ventured forth into the stunning autumn countryside. Its steering felt devoid of much connection to the front axle, but the result was calm, unhurried progress through puddles and potholes.

The driving controls are a complete juxtaposition to the work Onyx Vans has done in the rear. It’s a restomod of sorts, although rather than a complete car, this is a 50/50 split: a reverse mullet with sensible, Scandi-style furniture in the back and a quirky Defender out front.

Inside the Defender by Onyx Vans

Where the two meet is in their simplicity. The fold-out bed consists of two wooden slats that slide into grooves between the sofa and storage units. The slats sit beneath the sofa cushions in recessed cutouts so they don’t take up space when stowed.

The black, powder-coated lights and plugs are conveniently placed in all corners and the sofa is covered in a hydrophobic material, making it easy to wipe off evidence of your outdoor pursuits. It’s all tried and tested by Chris and Heather’s own experiences.

My fiancé and I are several feet short of getting a call from an NBA team, so the interior was on the snug side but manageable. There is also an attachable awning that extends over the rear door, opening up extra space in the summer months.

Carry on camping

Alternatively, if space is a priority, Onyx Vans has recently supplied a huge MAN HX60 truck (see top photo) for a family of four to explore America for a year. This was given the proverbial kitchen sink, including underfloor heating and a bathroom with a compact washing machine.

Although their previous projects have been van-based, the bespoke approach offered by Onyx Vans provides the opportunity to build a self-sufficient, all-terrain camper from vehicles, such as the Defender, that are intriguing in their own right.

As a way to escape everyday life in something other than a caravan, they hold huge appeal.

James Male writes for Motoring Research