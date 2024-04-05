Theon Design reveals British-built Porsche 911 Targa restomod

Oxfordshire-based Theon Design has unveiled its latest restomod Porsche 911 – and this example is a bit different.

Commissioned by an enthusiast in the UK, the Theon Design GBR003 is the company’s first conversion to combine its carbon fibre bodywork with an open-air Targa body.

Hand-built and totally bespoke, Theon Design says the Targa has no dynamic shortcomings when compared to its fixed-roof models.

Motorsport engineering included

Like Theon Design’s other projects so far, GBR003 started its life as a 964-generation (1989-1994) Porsche 911.

A Carrera 2 Targa was used in this case, with the donor car stripped down and taken back to bare metal. Thousands of hours were then spent on restoring the classic Porsche.

Other than the doors, Theon has replaced all the original body panels with bespoke carbon fibre items. More carbon has been used for additional underfloor strengthening, including Formula 1-inspired ‘tubs’ that are bonded to the original Porsche chassis.

Even with the extra chassis bracing, the Theon Design Targa tips the scales at 1,228kg – only 60kg more than the company’s equivalent 911 coupe.

‘Life-affirming sound’

Powering the Targa is an air-cooled 4.0-litre flat-six, producing 403hp and 320lb ft of torque. Helped by its low kerb weight, that means a power-to-weight ratio of 328hp per tonne – the same as a 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3.

A ceramic-coated performance exhaust has been fitted, offering a choice of two noise settings via a switch in the cabin. The engine sound is said to be ‘life-affirming’ with the Targa roof removed.

Both the six-speed manual gearbox and braking system are built to Porsche 911 GT3 RS specification. Five-stage adaptive dampers help to make the Targa more usable in everyday conditions.

For maximum retro Porsche points, the car wears a set of 18-inch Fuchs-style wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

Classic looks, modern technology

The exterior of the Theon Design Targa is finished in a bespoke shade of pastel blue. A contrasting light grey Porsche script is matched to the interior trim, as are the stripes on the side sills and bumpers.

Carbon fibre has also been used extensively inside, further helping to reduce weight. An aerospace-grade wiring loom saved 20kg by itself.

Touring seats, chosen for long-distance comfort, are finished in a combination of semi-aniline leather and Porsche Agate Grey Pepita fabric.

A Pioneer P99RS Bluetooth-compatible stereo unit offers a classic look, but is combined with multiple Focal speakers and amplifiers. Subwoofers are integrated into the rear seats to save space and weight.

‘Driving in technicolour’

Adam Hawley, co-founder of Theon Design, commented: “Everyone who has driven the Targa during our exhaustive development process has been bowled over by the results; it delivers the rigidity and handling precision of a coupe, but with the added sensory rush of a convertible.

“It’s driving in technicolour: you’re totally engaged by the analogue experience and more aware of your surroundings. Of course, you also get to hear much more of the addictive flat-six howl! As a team, we’re exceptionally proud of the results, and the customer is delighted too.”

For those wanting a similar experience, prices for a Theon Design 911 start at £390,000 for a coupe model (plus the cost of a donor car). The Targa is upwards of £415,000, depending on the exact specification.

An 18-month build process means potential buyers will need to be patient. However, having driven several examples of Theon Design’s work, we reckon it’s worth the wait.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research