Manual override: new ‘less is more’ Porsche 911 Carrera T revealed

Porsche has revealed details of a new 2022 911 Carrera T, designed to offer ‘a pure and exhilarating driving experience’ on the road.

Slotting into the range between the 911 Carrera and Carrera S models, the new T-for-Touring version is lighter and more driver-focused.

Most significantly, it marks the first time that Porsche’s 385hp 3.0-litre turbocharged flat-six, found in the 911 Carrera, can be combined with a seven-speed manual gearbox.

Three pedals of thrills

Previously, the 385hp engine has only been available with the eight-speed PDK paddle-shift auto transmission. The option to swap cogs manually means the Carrera T should deliver ‘one of the purest 911 driving experiences’.

To cut kilos, Porsche has reduced the level of sound insulation, ditched the rear seats and fitted lighter window glass. A lightweight battery adds to the savings, reducing overall kerb weight to 1,470kg – 35kg less than a regular 911 Carrera.

Other standard equipment includes PASM sports suspension (lowering the Carrera T by 10mm), a sports exhaust and a mechanical rear differential lock with Porsche Torque Vectoring. The 0-62mph sprint takes 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 181mph.

Grey or green

On the inside, the 911 Carrera T gains upgraded sports seats with four-way electric adjustment. The rest of the interior features a blend of matt black trim with gloss black inlays.

An optional Carrera T package is available, with trim finished in the car’s two signature colours of Slate Grey or Lizard Green. The seat belts, floor mats and stitching all gain the colour-coded treatment.

On the outside, the Carrera T’s door mirror caps and rear grille trim are painted Agate Grey, with the same shade used for the door decals and rear badges. The exhaust tailpipes have a gloss black finish, while the alloy wheels are painted Titanium Grey.

A classic comeback

Porsche’s use of the ‘T’ name stretches back to 1968, with the first 911T created as an entry-level model. The badge was revived in 2017 for a special edition 911, and has since been applied to the Cayman, Boxster, and Macan.

The 911 Carrera T is available to order now, with a starting price of £98,500. First deliveries are expected in spring 2023. Buyers will get access to a bespoke driver training event, to be held at the Silverstone Porsche Experience Centre.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research