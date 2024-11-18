New purist Porsche 911 Carrera T goes back to basics

Want the purest Porsche 911 experience? The new 2025 Carrera T does without all-wheel drive or a towering rear spoiler. Instead, Porsche has gone back to basics, with an ‘emphasis on driving fun’.

Most significantly, the PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox is not available on the Carrera T – even as an option. Every car will come equipped with a six-speed manual transmission.

In contrast to the previous 992.1 Carrera T, this lightweight model will be available in both coupe and convertible body styles, too.

Manual by design

Porsche has placed the Carrera T on a substantial diet. Lightweight windows are fitted, the back seats have been ditched, plus there is a reduction in sound-deadening material.

Equipped with fixed-back bucket seats, the Carrera T weighs 40kg less than a regular 911 Carrera. This cuts its kerb weight to 1,478kg – on par with many of today’s hot hatchbacks.

The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six comes from the regular Carrera, offering up 394hp and 331lb ft of torque. An auto-blip feature for the manual gearbox ensures any driver can emulate a heel-and-toe downshift.

Accelerating from 0-62mph takes 4.5 seconds (4.7 seconds in the Cabriolet), with top speeds of up to 183mph. On paper, this makes it the slowest 911 on sale, but straight-line speed is not the focus here.

Carrera T-uned for driving thrills

Porsche’s PASM adaptive sports suspension is fitted as standard, lowering the Carrera T by 10mm. Rear-wheel steering is also included, tuned specifically to make this 911 feel more agile.

The anti-roll bars have been adjusted to make the Carrera T’s chassis feel more neutral, while its steering ratio is more direct.

Lightweight alloy wheels from the 911 Carrera S measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. Larger 350mm brake discs are fitted at all four corners, with six-piston calipers inside the front wheels.

A sports exhaust system is fitted for good measure. When combined with the reduced sound insulation, it’s said to create a ‘particularly emotive soundscape’.

Wood you believe it?

To underline the Carrera T’s (increasingly unusual) transmission, Porsche adds a special six-speed decal to the rear side windows. Vanadium Grey is used for the model badge, with the same colour used on the alloy wheels, engine lid grille and door mirrors. A near-endless choice of paint colours is available, including bespoke ‘Paint to Sample’ options.

On the inside, the Sport Chrono Package is standard, with an analogue stopwatch for measuring lap times. The shift pattern logo also appears on the passenger side of the dashboard. However, the open-pore walnut laminated gear knob, which sits atop a shortened shift lever, is the star of the show.

Four-way electrically adjustable seats are standard, but buyers will need to specify the £4,622 fixed-back buckets for maximum weight saving.

Carrera T ready to order now

The Carrera T may be the slowest version of the 911 available, but that doesn’t make it the cheapest.

The bespoke specification of this lightweight model means coupe prices start from £111,300. The Cabriolet requires at least £121,300 before the inevitable foray into the options list.

All customers get the chance to access a driver training event, to be held at Silverstone’s Porsche Experience Centre.

For those who want the most engaging Porsche 911 this side of a GT3, orders for the Carrera T can be placed now. The rest of us can simply dream, using the virtual Carrera T now live on the Porsche configurator.

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research