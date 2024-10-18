New Porsche 911 GT3 revealed – including option of rear seats

Say Guten Tag to the new 911 GT3. The most hardcore, track-focused version of Porsche’s iconic sports car has received a mid-life makeover, with revised aero, a shorter final-drive ratio and more lightweight parts. Plus the option of rear seats for the first time.

The updated, fourth-generation GT3 – known as the 992.2 to Porsche nerds – will be launched in both regular and Touring specifications when order books open later this year. The standard car has a huge swan-neck spoiler, while the Touring has a flat rear deck for a cleaner, classic 911 look.

We sampled the outgoing 911 GT3 Touring in 2021, describing it as ‘a supercar you could conceivably drive every day’. So what exactly has changed for 2025?

Paddles or stick

Firstly, there’s no more power. Porsche has previously acknowledged that, in order to meet emissions requirements, the 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six is close to its full potential. Spikier camshafts from the 911 GT3 RS provide a greater rush at high revs, but maximum power stays at 510hp. The GT3’s searing 9,000rpm redline remains unchanged, too.

Using Launch Control, that means 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 193mph. Opt for the six-speed manual gearbox instead of a dual-clutch PDK automatic and the figures are 3.9 seconds and 194mph respectively.

Whether you choose a stick or paddles, though, all versions of the 992.2 GT3 have an eight percent shorter final drive ratio for improved acceleration.

911: Fast family fun

In terms of exterior design, the 2024 GT3 features reshaped front and rear diffusers, new Matrix LED headlights – now with an optional white accent ring – and a revised underbody for improved downforce. The winged model (the white car pictured here) now has angled sideplates on its spoiler.

Inside, there are new folding sports seats made from carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP). A ‘Track Screen’ mode switches the digital displays on either side of the rev counter to key data on oil, water, fuel and tyres – and features a ‘shift flash’ for optimal timing of upshifts. It can also be rotated so the 9,000rpm limiter is in the 12 o’clock position.

The big news about the 911’s interior, though, is the option of rear seats in Touring-spec models. A supercar for the family? That might be pushing it, particularly if your children are beyond primary school age, but the ability to carry four people is an exciting new GT3 USP.

Porsche: Seeing the light

Porsche has never been shy about layering on extra-cost options, and the 992.2 offers more potential for customisation than ever before. The Weissach package – previously available on the GT3 RS only – includes numerous parts made from lightweight CFRP, from the roof panel to the interior door handles. Suede-like Race-Tex is used extensively throughout the interior, including on the upper side of the dashboard to reduce glare. A CFRP roll cage and forged magnesium wheels are further options.

The equivalent for the 911 GT3 Touring is called the Leichtbau package. This includes the magnesium rims and some CFRP parts, along with the shortened manual gear lever from the limited-edition 911 S/T. A ‘Leichtbau’ plaque on the centre console gives the game away.

For the GT3 with a rear wing, a track-oriented Clubsport package is available at no extra charge. It comes with a steel rear roll cage, six-point harness belts for the driver and a fire extinguisher.

Join the queue

As ever, getting a GT3 allocation means you will probably need to be on first-name terms with your local Porsche dealership. For those at the front of the queue, however, the latest updates should further hone an already ‘exotic and immersive’ driving experience (to quote our GT3 Touring review again).

Prices start at £157,300, with the Weissach package adding £19,530 – or £15,597 without the roll cage. The Leichtbau package for the GT3 Touring costs £29,225, but includes the magnesium wheels (a hefty £13,760 extra on the winged GT3).

Stay tuned for a review of the new Porsche 992.2 GT3 on City A.M. early next year. Our first five-star car of 2025? Don’t bet against it.

• Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research