Coldplay rake in over £250m in profit from world tour

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on a stop of the band's tour. Credit - Getty

Coldplay have earned more than £250m in profit from their record-breaking Music of the Spheres World Tour, according to new figures.

Frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion performed their shows between March 2022 and September 2025.

Over the course of 225 performances, the tour racked up more than £1.1bn in sales while over 13 million people bought tickets.

Now, new accounts for Coldplay’s business show the band’s profit from the tour has surpassed the £250m mark.

In the year to 31 March, 2025, Coldplay’s Flock of Birds Touring LLP achieved a profit of £106.9m.

Chris Martin, as the member of the LLP who receives the largest profit share, earned £26.7m from the company in the year.

Coldplay’s full earnings to be revealed

In the period from the end of 2022 to 31 March, 2024, Coldplay’s profit was £125.1m while they raked in £32.6m in 2022.

The latest figure, revealed in accounts filed with Companies House, does not include the final six months of the world tour.

In the 12 months to 31 March, 2025, Coldplay’s turnover totalled £180.9m, down from £207.1m.

In the year to the end of 2022, the company’s turnover was £113.7m.

For the final full year of their tour, Coldplay’s European turnover totalled £105.6m while they raked in £45m in Oceania.

The band took £27.7m in Asia and £2.4m in North America.

From merchandise and royalties, Coldplay brought in £7.6m while their performance fees and promo support netted them £172.9m.

Coldplay’s world tour hit the headlines in July last year following a performance in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

During the show two people appeared on the venue’s kiss-cam during the band’s ‘Jumbotron Song’ segment, where Chris Martin improvised lyrics about audience members shown on screen.

The pair reacted by attempting to avoid the camera, drawing attention online.