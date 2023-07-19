Sunak set to delay decision on UK rejoining Horizon

Rishi Sunak is expected to delay making a decision on whether the UK should rejoin the EU’s Horizon science funding programme until after the summer break, it has been reported.

The prime minister will not announce whether British researchers will have access to the €95.5bn programme until the autumn,the Financial Times (FT) reported.

A government source told the FT there were “no plans” to announce anything on Horizon this week, before MPs break up for the Parliamentary summer recess on Thursday.

The UK has already delayed joining the Horizon 2021-2027 scheme by two years and may now not enter until 2024.

Top scientists have shared their disappointment in the update with Royal Society president Adrian Smith warning the report “if true, will fill the science community with dismay”.

“Damage done by ongoing uncertainty and further potential delay continues,” Smith added.

Universities UK boss Vivienne Stern told the paper that she recognised the need for a “fair deal” and “flexibility and imagination on both sides, but we do wish they would hurry up”.

An ally of Sunak told the FT: “This has to be the right deal for the UK and the UK taxpayer… We are not going to agree with something unless we are 100 per cent happy.”

Horizon negotiations have centred on a so-called ‘correction mechanism’ relating to what would happen if the UK receives substantially less in value than it pays into the scheme.

The European Commission said: “As foreseen by the TCA, we are in discussions with the UK on its participation in EU programmes.”

The government has been approached for comment.

The news comes as the UK sets its sights on becoming a “science and technology superpower”, including leading the way on AI regulation.