Strange Darling film review: Like a modern Quentin Tarantino

Strange Darling is in select cinemas now

Independent hit Strange Darling’s grindhouse titles, 35mm film presentation, and use of the Miramax logo gives it the feel of something that might have been made in the mid-90s by Quentin Tarantino or Robert Rodriguez. It is, however, a modern story with an inventive twist on the serial killer thriller.

Told in out-of-order chapters, the story follows two people, known only as The Lady (Willa Fitzgerald) and The Demon (Kyle Gallner) who hook up for a risky one night stand. The evening takes a violent turn, leading to The Demon chasing The Lady with a gun. However, as the chapters unfold, the story reveals itself as less straightforward.

Read more: Elliot Page proves he is a force in first film since transitioning

Told swiftly and cleverly, Strange Darling subverts your expectations at every turn. The action is fast paced and violent; a cat-and-mouse saga that will keep you on the edge of your seat. There are questions asked about toxic attraction, and the assumptions many have when a woman in need approaches them. Mollner doesn’t provide any profound answers, but gives enough depth to make this more than a tale of killer hunting prey.

Fitzgerald is immensely charismatic, holding the gaze of the camera in intimate, dialogue heavy scenes, and then jolting you away from the screen as she runs through the woods covered in blood. Gallner is the perfect counter, providing enough edge to keep you guessing about what his part is in all of this madness.

Strange Darling is a grungy treat.

Read more: Hollywood’s slow transition: Transgender representation is slowly, slowly improving