Elliot Page proves he is a force in first film since transitioning

Elliot Page is excellent in his first role since transitioning

Oscar nominee Elliot Page stars in his first film role since announcing his transition in 2020. In Close To You, he plays Sam, a transgender man living in Toronto making the journey to the small town where he grew up for his father’s birthday. It’s the first time in four years he has visited, and underneath his family’s performed acceptance there’s a tension that just won’t go away. Sam struggles to get through a tidal wave of projection and scrutiny.

Director Dominic Savage’s film doesn’t reveal everything; only piece by piece does it becomes clear why Sam stayed away for so long, as the cast act out scenes that will be agonisingly familiar to many queer viewers. The family’s insincerity gives way to resentment, as they make Sam’s transition all about them and are aghast that anyone could be happy with the choices their youngest child has made.

Small moments, such as Sam’s mother (Wendy Crewson) misgendering him, give the story an authenticity that other queer dramas often lack. As tensions rise, the script loses its subtlety, but the momentum is saved by the passion of those on screen. Elliot Page is absolutely terrific in a very personal performance. He makes Sam a quiet but uncompromising figure, hunching himself like a boxer preparing for a fight.

When those battles do come, his voice shakes with nervous chuckles and stammers, but the truth is spoken whether it is heard or not. He exemplifies the experience of many older LGBTQ+ people, having to justify their joy to people who cannot, or will not, understand. Those playing Sam’s family all play their part in his emotional autopsy, from the aggression of his brother- in-law (David Reale) angry that his arrival has spoiled the atmosphere, to his sister (Janet Porter) who alludes to the “opportunities” she believes he walked out on by transitioning.

Your opinion on the film’s themes may vary, but people from any background will recognise walking on eggshells when it comes to family matters. Close To You doesn’t always nail the big moments, but it makes the wise choice of casting a lead who knows what his character is going through.

Combined with recent indie hit Monica, this adds to the small but powerful collection of films about the trans experience that tell a story from the perspective of those who have traditionally been ignored.