Sven film review: A graceful goodbye to the former England boss

Amazon’s latest profile of a sporting hero should be a cause for nostalgia, coming 20 years after Sven-Göran Eriksson peak as England manager in Euro 2004. However, it’s tinged with sadness, as in January the Swedish football manager announced he has around a year to live having battled pancreatic cancer.

This documentary, filmed both before and after the diagnosis, looks at the fascinating life of the first foreign England manager: a man who took semi-professional side Gothenburg to European glory, before winning titles across Europe. It also covers the scandal of his affairs, and the sting operation that was his undoing in this country.

Early on, Eriksson confesses “I had a good life, maybe too good. You have to pay for it”. The line is typical of the man, a disarmingly humble figure who talks about everything with a philosophical air. An all-star cast of football faces sing his praises, but also features the likes of Nancy Dell’Olio, Eriksson’s former partner whom he cheated on. Twice. Dell’Olio’s hurt is still evident, and it’s to the film’s credit that the downsides of his life are given as much scrutiny.

The trailer for Sven, featuring interviews with the manager and some famous faces from his past

The man himself brushes a lot of it off, and it’s hard to look at him too sternly given his current situation. Ex-players including David Beckham give heartfelt tributes, while Wayne Rooney makes for a surprisingly thoughtful interview subject.

However, this is about a man in the final stages of life looking back at his highs and lows one last time. The unassuming gent from a small town in Sweden became inextricably linked to the culture of the 2000s, meaning even his sternest critics will feel some sadness at this graceful goodbye.

Sven is on Prime Video from 23rd August