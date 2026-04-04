OpenAI reshuffles leadership as IPO plans loom

OpenAI reshuffles leadership as IPO plans loom

OpenAI is reshaping its leadership team as it prepares for its next phase of growth, with senior executives moving roles and others stepping back.

The company confirmed that longtime chief operating officer Brad Lightcap will transition into a new role focused on special projects, reporting directly to chief executive Sam Altman.

In the position, Lightcap will focus on expanding OpenAI’s enterprise business, including partnerships with private equity firms.

Some of his previous operational responsibilities will be taken on by recently appointed chief revenue officer Denise Dresser, in a shift that reflects the company’s growing focus on commercialisation.

At the same time, OpenAI is dealing with temporary gaps in its senior leadership.

Fidji Simo, who oversees the company’s applications division, is taking medical leave to undergo treatment for a neuroimmune condition and is expected to return in the coming weeks.

Chief marketing officer Kate Rouch has also stepped down to focus on cancer recovery.

Read more OpenAI sharpens its focus as Sora falls and funding web tightens

Writing publicly, she said: ‘Courage isn’t always pushing harder… sometimes it’s choosing your health, your family, and being around for the long run.”

Changes amid growth and competition

The changes come amid continued turnover at the company. OpenAI has seen a series of high-profile leadership shifts in recent years, including Altman’s brief removal in 2023 and the departure of several senior figures and researchers to rival firms such as Meta.

Despite that, the company said its leadership team remains focused on core priorities, including expanding its user base, now approaching one billion globally, and scaling enterprise products.

The company is widely expected to pursue a public listing and recently raised fresh funding that pushed its valuation to around $852bn, underlining investor confidence but also raising expectations for growth.

It is also exploring new revenue streams, including potential advertising within its products, while facing increasing competition from rivals such as Anthropic.

The leadership changes suggest a shift towards a more commercially focused structure, as OpenAI looks to balance rapid expansion with the demands of a potential IPO.