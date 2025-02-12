Memoir of a Snail is a heartbreaking tale of mollusc life

Nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year’s Oscars, independent Australian film Memoir of a Snail finds a surprising amount of optimism in the darkest aspects of life.

Succession’s Sarah Snook voices Grace, a lonely orphan who endures a great deal of loss and rejection in her life. Separated from her twin brother Gilbert when their father dies, she carves out a lonely existence, telling her life story to her pet snail Sylvia as she longs for happiness.

Presented in a purposely gritty, handmade animation that is reminiscent of early Tim Burton, the film can be an emotional roller coaster in the best possible way. Anything bad that can happen to Grace does, which is dreadfully sad to watch at times when paired with Snook’s gentle voice acting, and the beautiful script from writer/director Adam Elliot. Like the best grown up animation, it isn’t afraid to smash your heart to pieces at times.

However, what makes it brilliant is that there’s a point to all the struggle. The story celebrates the small moments of joy, however mundane, and our never-ending drive to emerge better from what we’ve experienced. It’s incredibly touching, and funny thanks to a terrific performance from veteran star Jacki Weaver as Grace’s eccentric older pal Pinkie. She and Snook have an oddball friendship that is one of the film’s most glorious elements.

Indeed, a number of famous Aussie voices pop up in small roles, from blockbuster star Eric Bana to musician Nick Cave. X-Men actor Kodi Smit-McPhee is up to the task of matching Snook’s emotion as Gilbert, meeting her softness with an optimistic defiance than makes you understand the bond between the characters.

An exceptional film that is worth the heartbreak, Memoir of a Snail is everything that feels good about animated film.

• Memoir of a Snail is in cinemas from 14 February