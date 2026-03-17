Story seems like a Stellar pick for the Grand National

Stellar Story won the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival in 2024

WITH Cheltenham now behind us, attention turns to Aintree and the Grand National from a long-range ante-post tipping perspective, with the market beginning to take shape.

As is so often the case in the biggest jumps races, JP McManus holds a strong hand, with several leading contenders under his ownership.

Previous winner I Am Maximus looks to hold a strong chance once again, whilst the Ultima first and second, Johnnywho and Jagwar, could have more to offer over this extreme test.

The likeliest winner appears to be Grangeclare West, who was unfortunate in last year’s renewal when making a significant error at the last before staying on strongly to finish third.

He bounced right back when winning the Bobbyjo but faces a tough assignment off a mark of 166, carrying a big weight, and at just 8/1 in William Hill’s Non-Runner Money Back market, I can pass him over.

At the prices, however, STELLAR STORY stands out at 33/1.

He is set to carry just 10st 11lb if I Am Maximus runs, giving him a useful pull at the weights.

Read more Improving Wellington can make a splash at Cheltenham

Still unexposed, he boasts strong form, having beaten The Jukebox Man in the Albert Bartlett and finishing second to Lecky Watson in the Brown Advisory at last year’s Cheltenham Festival.

While not spectacular since, he showed signs of a revival in the Bobbyjo when conceding eight pounds to both Grangeclare West and Gerri Colombe.

First-time headgear appeared to sharpen up his jumping, and with the National fences now more forgiving, he could take well to the challenge.

A strong stayer that can race prominently, he remains open to progress and could shorten significantly as we get nearer the big race.

With his trainer Gordon Elliott adept at targeting Aintree, he looks a solid option.

POINTERS AINTREE

Stellar Story e/w 33/1 Grand National