Stick with last year’s leading contenders in lucky last

Mr Wagyu won the JRA Tokyo Handicap on Derby Day in 2022

THERE wouldn’t be a better example of a horses for courses track than Epsom.

Its unique configuration, with all the undulations, Tattenham Corner and the camber up the home straight means only a few horses enjoy the demanding test.

I’m hoping that’s the case in the closing JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap (5.50pm) over six furlongs, as I think the first three home 12 months ago can go close again.

It was BADRI who came out on top under Hollie Doyle when trained by Ruth Carr.

The seven-year-old is now under the care of Julie Camacho who has booked Doyle again and he is just 2lbs higher than last year.

APOLLO ONE was only beaten a neck and went on to be second in the Wokingham and Stewards’ Cup.

Although 5lbs higher, he is very consistent and has to be included in any combination World Pool Quinella or Swinger.

The same has to be said about MR WAGYU who was a close third in this last year and won it in 2022.

He is now off a 6lb lower mark and while he hasn’t won since July 2022, he’s attractively handicapped and loves it round here.

My final selection is Richard Fahey’s STRIKE RED who won the valuable Scurry Handicap at the Curragh last summer and wasn’t disgraced when seventh in this race 12 months ago.

He’s likely to be a big price around the 25/1 mark and that represents decent value for a horse who has won a few big field handicaps.

In the preceding Long Shot Northern Dancer Handicap (5.15pm), run over exactly the same trip as the Derby, I’ll just play a couple in a World Pool Quinella.

ZIGGY made a lovely return from an injury-enforced absence when second in the 1m2f City & Suburban Handicap at this track back in April.

The bounce factor is always a worry after a long break but he’s been given plenty of time to get over those exertions and he should run well stepping back up to 1m4f.

I also like the look of Ralph Beckett’s IF NOT NOW who was fifth in last year’s German Derby.

A disappointing effort at Doncaster in September resulted in the son of Iffraaj being gelded, but it was a creditable reappearance effort at Lingfield three weeks ago.

He could be better than a handicapper and is a fair price around 8/1.

POINTERS

Ziggy, If Not Now Quinella 5.15pm Epsom

Mr Wagyu, Badri, Apollo One, Strike Red Quinella/Swinger 5.50pm Epsom