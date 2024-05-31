Silky a Dream Looking bet in the Dash

Trainer Karl Burke saddles both Silky Wilkie and Looking For Lynda in the Epsom Dash

THERE isn’t a faster five-furlong race in the world of racing than the Epsom Dash (3.45pm).

This year it serves as the appetiser to the Derby and as usual it is a fiercely competitive heat with 15 runners set to career downhill in their bid for glory.

Finding the winner looks no mean feat and with so many in with chances it’s an ideal opportunity to look to the World Pool exotic markets, which offer the chance of big returns from a small outlay.

With a Quinella bet you need to select the first two home in any order.

Epsom form is usually worth following and horses have a good record when returning to this race, as shown by Caspian Prince who carried off the crown on three occasions between 2014 and 2017.

SILKY WILKIE was only denied by a short-head last year off a mark of 107 and arrives here off eight pounds lower.

He has the pace to hold a prominent position from the off, which is important over this five-furlongs, and first-time cheekpieces could well sharpen him up.

The Karl Burke yard continues in fine form, so Silky Wilkie looks a must for the shortlist.

Another runner from the Burke yard who catches the eye is LOOKING FOR LYNDA, with Hollie Doyle booked to ride.

This four-year-old has been highly consistent in four starts so far this season, running into the places on three occasions, including when runner-up over this course and distance in April.

That proved he goes well at Epsom and while he continues to edge up the weights, he remains feasibly treated four pounds above his last winning mark.

Complete the Quinella with the James Evans-trained DREAM COMPOSER, who has been well backed since the final declarations stage.

A winner off a mark of 96 at Sandown last season, he remains very well-handicapped off 89 with claiming rider Joe Leavy taking five pounds out of the saddle.

Dream Composer was just denied over the similarly fast downhill five furlongs at Goodwood last week and if in the same form should be capable of going well once again.

POINTERS

Silky Wilkie, Looking For Lynda, Dream Composer Quinella 3.45pm Epsom