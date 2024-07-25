Square Mile and Me: Berry Bros CEO Emma Fox on retail, her career and wine

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, Berry Bros CEO Emma Fox, who is also executive director at The City Pub Group and formerly held senior roles at Halfords and Walmart Canada, takes us through her sparkling career

What was your first job?

Potato picker over the summer holidays in Lancashire.

What was your first role in retail?

I was on a graduate trainee scheme with Bass PLC and spent my first 18 months in rotation, from managing an off-licence, to stock taking to wine buying.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in retail?

From leaving university pretty much and starting the grad programme. I loved watching customers and their shopping behaviours, merchandising (right range and price) and starting to properly understand how business works.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The nooks and crannies! I recently had lunch at the stunning Tallow Chandler’s hall, which is tucked away opposite Cannon Street Station. The courtyard is beautiful, and no one would know it’s there.

And one thing you would change?

More diversity across the spectrum and a wider sense of inclusion and belonging for all.

What’s been your most memorable lunch?

I had the most amazing lunch many years ago now, at The Old Bailey, with a number of high court judges. I’m a liveryman with the Worshipful Company of Distillers and had met the then-Sherrif at a dinner at Mansion House, who extended an invitation, which I was thrilled about. We ate fish and chips and drank Bloody Marys. The conversation was fascinating, and I got a chance to sit and watch a court case in the afternoon.

And any business faux pas?

I once made a big error as a junior buyer when I recommended to the board that the company should use a new supplier for a very large bottled water contract for a pub estate. I thought the quote was for quantities of 12 bottles, when in fact it was for 6s. I had to renege at the last minute and wipe egg off my face! Retail is detail!!

What’s been your proudest moment?

Successfully leading my last business (PE-backed multi-site retailer) through a major financial restructure and turnaround, which included a CVA. It was an incredibly challenging period, but the business came out stronger and more stable, and has great growth today.

And who do you look up to?

Almost everyone as I’m only 5’2” tall!

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Absolutely. Wherever there is change there are opportunities. The only business certainty is uncertainty so we need to control what we can control and be agile to pivot and take advantage of those opportunities.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

St Jacques, next door to my office – great food and service

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

The American Bar at The Stafford Hotel

Where’s home during the week?

St James’s

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Walking my labrador through the fields and woods of Warwickshire

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

I never really take more than one week off at a time. However, if I did it would be a two centre (city and beach) holiday somewhere in Spain with my family.

Quickfire:

Favourite book: – The 5 Dysfunctions of a team by Patrick Lencioni

– The 5 Dysfunctions of a team by Patrick Lencioni Favourite film : – I’m more of a gritty TV drama sort of a person – Happy Valley or Unforgotten were brilliant

: – I’m more of a gritty TV drama sort of a person – Happy Valley or Unforgotten were brilliant Favourite artist/musician: David Bowie

David Bowie Favourite place in London: Berry Bros & Rudd

Berry Bros & Rudd Cocktail order: French 75 made with No 3 gin

French 75 made with No 3 gin Favourite wine: – too difficult, that would be like asking me who my favourite child is!

– too difficult, that would be like asking me who my favourite child is! Coffee order: – Skinny 1 shot latte