AEG’s Paul Samuels: ‘No one believes my kids when they say I named the O2’

AEG’s Paul Samuels helped make the Millennium Dome into the O2. He tells us about the world of sponsorship, and how his career has shaped up since, in this week’s Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Paul Samuels

Paul Samuels Job title: Executive vice president AEG

Previous roles: Head of sponsorship O2

Age: 48

Born: Brighton

Lives: Arkley, London

Studied: Middlesex University

Talents: Makes a great chicken Schnitzel/goujon

Motto: Life is too short

Biggest perk of the job? Get to travel the world and see some of the best shows and festivals

Coffee order: I don't drink coffee. Always English Breakfast with a slice of lemon

Cocktail order: Vodka (Belvedere or Grey Goose) and Diet Coke

Favourite book: I don't read much, only on holiday. I have been reading the same author for years Peter James (Roy Grace series)

What was your first job?

My first job, aged 13, was selling ice cream on Brighton & Hove seafront at a place called the Western Cafe. I was famous for my Mr Whippy, as I’d generously give two flakes.

What was your first role in the business world?

My first role after university was at Blair Communications in Primrose Hill, as an event manager putting on conferences for lawyers and barristers. However, my first job working for a large company was a year later, when I moved to event manager of World Online, a global ISP business.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the entertainment and events industry?

It was during my time at World Online where I first got involved with the sponsorship industry. I was lucky to work for a great boss, who I’d say is responsible for setting me on my career journey.

After a couple of moves within the industry I was later promoted to head of sponsorship at O2. At 26, I was probably the youngest head of sponsorship in the industry, with the largest budget. I secured shirt deals with Arsenal – during their invincible four years of winning – as well as the England Rugby Team when they won the world cup. Maybe I was the good luck charm for both!

It was in this role in 2004 that I got a call from AEG, asking would I like to sponsor the Millennium Dome. After I instantly declined (due to the perception of it as a white elephant), AEG kept on calling. After an offer to join a trip to learn more about AEG in Vegas and LA, my interest grew. This trip opened my eyes to the world of possibility, and to how bad the music arena offering was in the UK in comparison. This year in May marks the 20-year anniversary of signing the naming rights for The O2 which has become one of the most successful and award-winning sponsorship deals for a brand ever. Back then it was the most difficult sponsorship to convince a corporate board to agree.

What’s one thing you love about London?

It is a global town with so much history, culture, restaurants and entertainment, yet still relatively small and easy to move around. I love that I live in Arkley, which feels like I’m living in the countryside, but it’s only 30 minutes on the train or tube to the centre of town.

And one thing you would change?

The traffic! It’s gotten much worse over the years. I was a part of the problem for 20 years – I used to drive to work as I preferred my own space. However, I saw the light, and now train to work. It is a pleasure (as long as Thames Link is working!)

What’s been your most memorable job interview?

While negotiating the sponsorship for The O2, I hired an agency called The Bonham Group in the US to assist us. They were experts in evaluating naming rights, and naming rights didn’t exist in the UK back then. One year before The O2 opened, The Bonham Group offered me a role that I couldn’t refuse as their CEO of Europe. One year after that the CEO of AEG said to me, why did you work for them and not us? I said you never offered me a job. The next day the CEO called me and said he has made an offer to buy the Bonham Group in Europe and would merge into AEG, creating a new division. 18 years later I’m still here!

And any business faux pas?

I was doing a very large negotiation with a client for a complex deal. Someone on the other side was pushing me hard on some points. Purely by mistake my diet coke spilt all over his new Mac – this was a genuine accident, but it did take his mind off those points and we moved on.

What’s been your proudest moment?

The O2 deal. For something which everyone thought was a crazy idea, to now the best sponsorship in the world for the world’s busiest music arena. When my kids tell people my dad named The O2, no one ever believes them!

And who do you look up to?

Taking away the great leadership who inspire me every day at AEG, I would say I have had two great mentors in my career. Laurence Alexander, who got me started in what I do, provided lots of advice on how to handle decision making, and Cath Keers, who was CMO of O2 when we agreed to do The O2 deal. I regularly still meet Cath who always gives me good advice.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

Never say no to any opportunity. Take a look every time – you can always say no later.

And the worse?

Never saying no to an opportunity. This got me in some sticky situations.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Yes – I always am. Even when financial markets have been bad, like in 2008/2009, our industry can thrive as people are looking for escapism. They want to get out and have some fun. We saw this post-Covid. So yes, 2025 I see as a great year.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Easy: Kosher-style deli Reubens in Baker Street, when it reopens. Chicken soup and salt beef sandwich. Or for a more upmarket place, Oslo Court (if you know, you know).

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Dukes Bar, St James’s.

Where’s home during the week?

Arkley, Barnet London.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Uber driver for my three daughters.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

100 per cent with my wife and kids. We love Thailand. It is our family’s happy place.