‘It’s not enough to do good work, you have to tell people’: Naomi Tarawali on making it in law

Naomi Tarawali became a partner at global law firm Cleary Gottlieb aged just 33. She tells us how she did it in this week’s Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Naomi Tarawali

Naomi Tarawali Job title: Partner in dispute resolution at Cleary Gottlieb

Partner in dispute resolution at Cleary Gottlieb Age: 35

35 Born: Kent, UK

Kent, UK Lives: London, UK

London, UK Studied: Law, University of Cambridge (Newnham College)

Law, University of Cambridge (Newnham College) Talents: Karate

Karate Coffee order: Latte, hazelnut

Latte, hazelnut Cocktail order: French 75

French 75 Favourite book: The Memory of Love, Aminatta Forna

What was your first job?

Waitressing at a charming restaurant in Southwold on the coast of Suffolk. Service was busy and fast-paced, and I learned a lot dealing with customers and managing the chef’s temperament. It was my first ‘client service’ experience and I still rely on the lessons learned there today.

What was your first role in the City?

My first role in the City was as a trainee solicitor at a global US law firm. There was a strong emphasis on learning by doing as a trainee. Getting that sort of hands-on experience meant facing a lot of steep curves, but ultimately gave me great exposure and experience so early in my career.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in business?

Growing up, I’d always been interested in public international law and international relations and did a number of internships in that space, including at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa. I realised in practice how much the commercial world drives a lot of international agreements, investment and policies, and I decided I wanted to be at the source of that activity. Working with our clients at Cleary to resolve their most critical, often complex or novel disputes certainly enables me to be at the cutting edge of business and focused on our client’s commercial priorities.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

Admittedly, it has to be the stunning views. On a sunny day, it’s hard to beat the view of the skyline from Cleary’s office, located on London Wall.

What is one thing you would change?

I’d like to see a return of the post-work Friday social. While it might seem trivial, these events were often the most helpful in learning to navigate the job, having candid chats with colleagues so you actually get to know them, networking and having some fun after a long week. It hasn’t really recovered post-Covid, which can make it harder for those coming into the industry to find those same opportunities to connect.

What’s been your most memorable business lunch or dinner?

One of the most memorable dinner events I have attended was with one of our charity partners in London, Toynbee Hall. The event was to celebrate the re-opening of their Women’s Free Legal Advice Clinic as an in-person service following the Covid-19 pandemic and to thank our female lawyers who had worked with Toynbee Hall to operate the clinic without interruption as a remote service during those years. I remember hearing about the unprecedented demands on the clinic and feeling so proud of the firm and its lawyers for supporting such a vital service for women in East London.

And any business faux pas?

My first High Court advocacy outing springs to mind. When the judge came into the courtroom, I immediately stood up but remained rooted to the spot, even as he sat down, waiting to be addressed by my opponent. The judge had to bail me out, asking if I had something to raise before kindly suggesting I sit down as everyone else in the courtroom had.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Getting the call that I was being made a partner at Cleary Gottlieb was a really special moment in my career and all the more so getting to share that moment with my husband. We were having dinner that I had booked to mark the occasion, unbeknownst to him, and I sat anticipating the call from our managing partner. He had no idea. Getting that call and surprising him with that news was amazing, as he’s been with me on the journey.

Read more Naomi Campbell set to fight charity ban

Who do you look up to?

My mum. Since becoming a mother, I have developed an even greater appreciation of her and what she achieved, as a parent and in her career. Working in a really demanding science-based job in the international development sector, she often found herself as the only woman in the room. Growing up with that example, I never questioned whether I could do something because I am a woman, or now, a mother.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

When I had just qualified, a very senior partner told me ‘it’s not enough to sit in your office and do brilliant work, you’ve got to come out and make sure people know that you’re doing it.’ It’s stayed with me.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

As someone who works in litigation, it’s an interesting time. Despite Brexit, the UK remains a really important place for resolving international disputes. There are some fascinating trends emerging, like growing group litigation, litigation funding, ESG risks and developments around tech and AI. I think there are opportunities to help our clients navigate this rapidly evolving environment.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Enoteca Da Luca, without question. It’s reliably good and serves great Italian sharing plates. In my experience, it’s a great place to take family, friends – and clients.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

The Barbican Bar is a short walk from my office, and one of my hidden gems of London. Not many people know about it, so it’s great if you need a cool, quiet spot for a drink.

Where’s home during the week?

North-West London, where I’ve been for the last 15 years.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

You can usually find me wandering Notting Hill. In my opinion, it’s one of the best ways to spend the weekend.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going, and who with?

Japan with my husband and my son, we had a great time there and said we would be back one day.