Sports streaming platform DAZN acquires ELEVEN Group

Global sports streaming service Dazn has acquired Eleven Sports, making it the biggest football rights holder in Europe.

Dazn Chairman Kevin Mayer described the deal as a “major moment” for the company because it will allow them to progress with their ambition to become a “daily destination for sports fans” globally.

“It’s a win, win, win and we’re excited to push forward,” Mayer said.

While Dazn refused to disclose the value of the deal, Mayer said the acquisition of Eleven would bring in at least $300m (£278m) of extra revenue a year.

Eleven boss Andrea Radrizzani, who is the owner of Premier League side Leeds United, will also join the company’s board.

Chief executive of Eleven, Marc Watson, said Dazn is now the “world’s home of football”, with over 40,000 matches due to stream every year on the platform.

“Crucially”, he adds, it provides the world’s “strongest women’s football offering”.