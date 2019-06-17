Sport debate: Is Frank Lampard the right man to replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea?

YES: Frank DalleresTalk of Chelsea calling on Frank Lampard to return as manager just one year into his dugout career might seem premature in normal circumstances. But these are anything but and the very real prospect of a transfer ban preventing the Blues from making any signings until next summer changes everything.
There are side-benefits to appointing Lampard. His legend status with supporters should buy the new project the longer period of grace that it may need, as well as reviving terrace goodwill sapped by the Maurizio Sarri era. Lampard is also likely to be cheaper than some more experienced alternatives and therefore easier to cast aside if it all goes sour. It’s true that appointing a former player can be an emotional decision that ends up looking foolish, but for the reasons listed above there is sound logic to trying Lampard. He is worth a punt and if it doesn’t work out then Chelsea can return to old ways and hire a big hitter next summer. A bit of a long shot it may be, but Lampard has a habit of making those work.