Spillane’s time to Tower over his opposition in Aintree Bowl

Spillane’s Tower finished a narrow second in Grade One company earlier this season.

AINTREE’s three-day Grand National Festival begins on Thursday as we build up to the 2025 Grand National itself on Saturday.

There’s plenty to look forward to before that though with no less than four Grade One contests on Thursday’s card, which begins with the Manifesto Novices’ Chase (1.45pm).

Jango Baie produced an astonishing late finish to snatch the Arkle at Cheltenham and looks set to be suited by this step up in trip, but he’s short enough for me so I’m happy to pass over the opener from a betting perspective.

Just over three weeks ago racing fans were left stunned as Constitution Hill crashed out of the Champion Hurdle, having taken off miles before the fourth last hurdle and virtually landing on top of the obstacle.

That devil-may-care attitude and his brilliance when staying upright are why he has such a following, so most people will be hoping he can get back on track in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle (3.30pm).

He does face the Cheltenham Mares’ Hurdle winner Lossiemouth over her optimum trip though, so this is no gimme and it is another contest to be savoured.

There’s also a fascinating clash in the Aintree Bowl (2.55pm) with Grey Dawning and SPILLANE’S TOWER, who both missed Cheltenham for this contest,taking each other on.

While I have healthy respect for Grey Dawning, the form of Spillane’s Tower second in the John Durkan at Punchestown early this season makes him the one to beat.

Jimmy Mangan’s seven-year-old went down by only half-a-length to Fact To File, who was a brilliant winner of the Ryanair at Cheltenham, and had Galopin Des Champs behind him in third.

On the back of that run, he was sent off favourite for the King George at Kempton but failed to take to that tight track and could only manage fifth.

Better can be expected around Aintree’s more galloping Mildmay Course and if reproducing his form from Punchestown he should prove a tough nut to crack.

I’m slightly surprised that there’s such a gap between 9/4 favourite Grey Dawning and Spillane’s Tower at 3/1 in the market, so there’s definitely value there for the taking.

Before the Bowl, there’s the Grade One Juvenile Hurdle (2.20pm), which could be a race ripe for an upset.

Read more Lee will be right at Home in the Liverpool Hurdle

The complexion of this contest changed markedly when Lulamba wasn’t declared and that has left recent Fred Winter winner Puturhandstogether as the market leader.

Joseph O’Brien’s four-year-old was a taking winner at Cheltenham and will take a bit of beating if in the same form, but there could be a few at bigger prices that come here under the radar.

One of those is the Ben Pauling-trained MAMBONUMBERFIVE, who was a good winner of the Adonis at Kempton last time, and that form is some of the best on display.

While his jumping still has room for improvement, that win signalled that the penny may have dropped, and I can see him taking another step forward here, so he looks worth an each-way play at around 14/1.

The Red Rum Handicap Chase (4:40pm) is always a good betting heat and a race where it could pay to follow Henry de Bromhead.

The Irish trainer has won two of the last five renewals of this race, and his horses have started to run into form, fired by two winners at Cheltenham.

He runs THE FOLKES TIARA here, who won a Listed chase at Fairyhouse in November and then went down by only a short head in a competitive Leopardstown handicap over Christmas.

He’s up in the weights but could still have a bit left in his mark and at 7/1 looks set for a big run under Rachael Blackmore.

POINTERS THURSDAY

Mambonumberfive e/w 2.20pm Aintree

Spillane’s Tower 2.55pm Aintree

The Folkes Tiara e/w 4.40pm Aintree