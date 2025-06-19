Southampton chairman: Saints not for sale

Southampton chairman Dragan Solak has insisted the club that were relegated from the Premier League this year is not for sale.

Southampton chairman Dragan Solak has insisted the club that were relegated from the Premier League this year is not for sale.

Solak and his Sport Republic group purchased a controlling stake in the Saints in 2022 and have seen the St Mary’s club promoted and relegated from the Premier League in that time.

He became chairman at the beginning of the year but saw Southampton conclude their woeful Premier League season with just 12 points.

Estimates suggest that the south coast club could be worth between £250m and £300m should it return to England’s top flight again.

Solak told the Daily Echo: “If you share the vision, if you share the view on how we would like the club to develop, then we can allow somebody to invest alongside me. But I just took a firm position that I’m not selling the club, and then, from there on, I never thought for a second about selling the club.

“There were quite a few enquiries, and this is a good thing. Southampton is considered to be a great club and a good investment. But whatever they think of Southampton, I think five times higher. I love the club and have no intention of parting with Southampton any time soon.”

Southampton’s 2024-25 haul of 12 points was just one more than the record low of Derby, who finished their season with just 11 points.

The club will join the likes of Tom Brady’s Birmingham City and Ryan Reynolds’ AFC Wrexham in England’s second tier, with investment in sports clubs seemingly stable despite tariff scare coming from President Donald Trump in the White House.

Swansea City will also participate in the Championship this year with fresh investment, with former Real Madrid star Luka Modric taking a minority stake in the Welsh club ahead of the new season.