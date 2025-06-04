Birmingham City get boost from chancellor with stadium metro funding

Birmingham City are set for a multi-million pound boost to their Sports Quarter development after chancellor Rachel Reeves committed investment which will see the city’s metro reach the club’s planned new stadium.

Part of the £2.4bn allocated to the West Midlands will link Birmingham’s Sports Quarter to the centre of town, according to West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker.

Birmingham City owners Knighthead Capital – who invested in the club alongside NFL legend Tom Brady – had previously proposed the construction of a tunnel to connect the club’s new stadium with New Street Station in the centre of the city.

Knighthead chief Tom Wagner said: “The Chancellor’s undertaking to upgrade transport links in East Birmingham is a huge step forward for the Sports Quarter.

“It gives us the springboard we need to advance this transformative project at pace, bringing huge benefits to the people of East Birmingham and the wider region in the shape of jobs and opportunities, as well as economic growth that will be felt across the whole of the UK.”

The group acquired a plot of land last year adjacent to a previously purchased site to create a 60-acre area for their new stadium and wider campus, which Wagner says could be completed within a decade.

The estimated development cost will amount to over £2bn and, Knighthead says, could have an annual benefit to the region of £450m, as well as supporting 8,000 jobs.

The club will be looking to hold more fans than the 30,000 currently able to fit into St Andrew’s.

“Birmingham City Football Club has a long heritage of contributing to our local community,” the club’s chief Jeremy Dale said.

“The investment confirmed today by Richard Parker will allow us to take this to the next level – creating jobs, building infrastructure for our local community, and creating a world-class sporting venue that will put Birmingham on the map.”

Wider sports measures may be unveiled by the Chancellor at next week’s Spending Review.