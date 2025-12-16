South Star can guide Purton to victory at the Valley

Zac Purton rode a Group One winning double at Sha Tin on Sunday.

REIGNING champion jockey Zac Purton, fresh from his Group One winning double aboard Ka Ying Rising and Voyage Bubble at Sha Tin on Sunday, could surpass 50 winners for the season with a host of winning chances at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

The eight-time Hong Kong champion jockey, with 48 wins already on the scoresheet, has his card marked in seven of the nine races, and the majority of his rides hold solid claims.

Top-weight Top Time is surely close to an overdue victory in the Lark Handicap (12.10pm) over the extended mile, while Thunder Prince looks set for a change of fortune in the Hong Kong Golf Club Centenary Cup (12.40pm) over six furlongs.

The Zac-Man also takes the reins again on highly regarded, but so far disappointing, China Win, who finally gets an all-important inside draw in the Swiftlet Handicap (1.10pm) over nine furlongs.

This four-year-old has been hindered by a sequence of wide gates in recent runs, but with the golden gate one now in his favour, gets his best opportunity to finally deliver.

The Sea Eagle Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile sees Purton stay loyal to SOUTH STAR, who was a costly beaten favourite last month when only seventh behind a number of rivals he meets again here, including winner Super Unicorn.

Circumstances were against him on that occasion, when being forced wide from the outside draw, racing too freely and never settling during the middle part of the contest.

This time, from a more favourable gate in four, he is likely to sit closer to the early pace and can make his impressive finishing kick count in the closing stages.

POINTERS

South Star 2.50pm Happy Valley