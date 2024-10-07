Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Smart Syndicate: Breaking Down Barriers To Racehorse Ownership

Horseracing is one of Britain’s oldest and most celebrated sports, but what makes it so special? It’s the horses. At Smart Syndicate we want to bring seasoned racegoers and speculative newbies alike to the front of the action through syndicated racehorse ownership. For many, racehorse ownership has been prohibitively expensive or just too complicated. Our newly launched online platform is here to change that and make shared ownership of racehorses easier, more affordable and more accessible.

Our web app lists shares in high-quality racehorses from some of the best trainers and syndicates, ready for you to browse all in one place. We want to make it simpler for would-be buyers to get a clear idea of what’s out there, to compare horses and make informed decisions at their own pace. You can contact sellers directly and finalise the purchase in a few easy steps. As racing becomes increasingly inclusive, Smart Syndicate hopes to help lower the threshold for participation. It’s a fresh, modern take on a sport that’s been captivating audiences for centuries.

Modern Innovation in a Traditional Industry

Syndicates play a huge role in democratising racehorse ownership and offer racing fans a brilliant way to get closer to the sport they love. In Australia, for example, 1 in every 254 people owns a share in a racehorse. Smart Syndicate aims to bring that same enthusiasm to the UK and beyond by offering a streamlined and innovative platform to connect buyers and sellers. You can get involved in horseracing for far less than you’d think, with microshares in a racehorse starting at around £40. A more significant share of a decent racehorse – 2.5% for example – will set you back about £1,800 (plus monthly contributions for training fees and vet bills, varying per syndicate).

How It Works: No Download Needed

For Buyers

Smart Syndicate is about making things simple. Whether you’re just browsing or ready to buy a share. Getting started is easy and there’s no app to download:

1. Visit the website: Head to www.smartsyndicate.co on your phone or laptop.

2. Browse the listings: view racehorses available for shared ownership. All the information is there, so you can make an informed decision.

3. Contact sellers directly: Once you’ve found a horse that interests you, contact the seller for more details.

4. Finalise the purchase privately: The sale is between you and the seller. We’re just here to connect you.

5. Enjoy the perks: Once you own a share, you can enjoy race days, free owners’ tickets, stable visits and more.

For Sellers

Listing your horse on Smart Syndicate is just as easy and we handle the marketing for you:

1. Create your profile: Sign up, set up your syndicate profile and list the details of your horse.

2. Pay a flat fee: There’s a simple, flat fee of £475 per listing. No commissions or hidden costs.

3. Connect with buyers: Interested buyers will contact you directly to arrange the sale.

4. We promote for you: Instead of handling all your own marketing, we promote your listing to potential buyers as part of our unified campaign.

Why Choose Smart Syndicate?

– Simplicity: Our platform is designed to be easy to use for buyers and sellers. Browse on your phone, set up listings in minutes.

– Accessibility: You don’t need to be an expert in horseracing to get involved. The platform is designed to cater to both first-timer buyers and seasoned enthusiasts.

– Affordability: You no longer need to be a millionaire to get involved in horseracing. Shared ownership through syndicates makes ownership accessible without the traditional high costs. Plus, for sellers, our flat fee of £475 keeps things simple and works out as less than standard commission on an equivalent horse sale (our minimum total horse value to list is £10,000, most auction houses charge a fee to enter the horse in the sale, plus a 2% commission).

– Quality Listings: We pride ourselves on quality over quantity. You’ll find listings from some of the best intimate 10 or 20 person syndicates and trainers in the UK, including James Fanshawe, Charlie Fellowes, Hasmonean Racing, James Ferguson and Tiktok racing sensation Basher Watts. Instead of trawling through countless websites, you can browse and compare top-quality horses all in one place.

– Unified Campaign: For sellers, marketing your syndicate can be time-consuming and expensive. With Smart Syndicate, you list your horse, and we take care of the rest -promoting the platform as a whole to attract buyers from across the UK and beyond.

Smart Syndicate makes it easier than ever to become part of the horseracing world. Whether you’re buying your first share or expanding your ownership, our platform is designed to make the process as smooth as possible. Explore the world of racehorse ownership, meet likeminded enthusiasts and experience the thrill of owning a piece of the action.

Ready to get started? Visit www.smartsyndicate.co today.