Six Nations: Where do Italy play, when did they last win, what is their anthem and who is their coach?

The newest side in the competition have something to prove in this year’s Six Nations. Here’s what you need to know about Italy.

Italy History

Italy are the baby of the Championship, joining in 2000 to form the Six Nations.

In that time, they have finished bottom the most and have never won the title – alongside Scotland.

Their wins come few and far between but they are currently on a one-match winning run after a sensational victory against Wales in the last round of the competition in 2022.

The side has seen a number of iconic players but they’ve never been able to gel well enough to mount a Championship challenge – their highest finish was fourth in 2013.

Stadium

Italy play their home games in the 72,698-capacity Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

One of the most picturesque places for a national stadium, the arena has hosted the Olympics and is home to Serie A duo Lazio and Roma.

It has not been full for the Six Nations in a number of years but there are hopes that better performances on the field will improve sales going forward – tickets can be as little as a few Euros.

Anthem

The longest anthem in the Six Nations, Il Canto degli Italiani has been a fan favourite since Italy joined the championships.

It is a passionate anthem, especially at home in Rome, and sung with a lot of gusto.

Captain and Coach

New Zealander Kieran Crowley has been in the job since 2021 having coached Benetton before that.

He oversaw Italy’s victory against Wales last year and backed up with an impressive win over Australia in the autumn.

Flanker Michele Lamaro captains the side. The back-row has 21 caps for the national side and plays for Benetton in the United Rugby Championship. His father was an Olympian.

