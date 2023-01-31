Six Nations: Where do Ireland play, when did they last win, what is their anthem and who is their coach?

Six Nations: Where do Ireland play, when did they last win, what is their anthem and who is their coach? (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Ireland are world No1 heading into the Six Nations and have two mighty games – against France and England – at home this season.

Ireland History

They are seen as one of the fiercest competitors in the Six Nations with passionate fans and a strong domestic system feeding quality players.

The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland play as the Island of Ireland – under a flag consisting of the island’s four provinces – and have two anthems.

Despite not winning the title last year they are the holders of the Triple Crown – when you beat the other three home nations.

Stadium

Ireland play their games at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Once Lansdowne Road, the national team moved to Croke Park while their new stadium was being built.

The Aviva Stadium has three sides of three tiers and one side of one tier – the remaining space behind one set of posts is dominated by a striking glass wall.

It is the smallest Six Nations stadium, holding 51,700.

Anthem

As previously stated, Ireland compete with two anthems.

Away from home, you usually hear Ireland’s Call – an anthem composed for the 1995 World Cup without political connotations.

The other anthem is Amhran na bhFiann. At home, both anthems are played and the President of the country usually greets both teams.

Irish anthems follow God Save the Queen

Captain and Coach

Andy Farrell – father of England captain Owen – is the head coach of the national team, he is widely respected and seen as one of the leading contenders to coach the next Lions tour in 2025.

His captain is veteran fly-half Johnny Sexton, who is competing in his final Six Nations Championship.

The Dubliner has been one of the most consistent performers in the Championship over the years.

