Six Nations: Late France try ends Scotland Grand Slam hopes

A late Gael Fickou try earned France a 32-21 bonus-point win and denied Scotland a sensational comeback in the third round of the Six Nations in Paris.

Fly-half Romain Ntamack put les Bleus ahead early on before Scotland were reduced to 14 men when Adam Gilchrist was red carded in the sixth minute for a high tackle.

French prop Mohamed Haouas was then sent off for head on head contact but his side managed to extend their lead to 19-0 through Ethan Dumortier and Thomas Ramos.

France hold on

Scotland, however, began their comeback with a Huw Jones try before half-time.

Jones scored again and Finn Russell crossed the whitewash while Ramos kicked six points off the boot to leave the Scots within four of their hosts.

But Fickou’s last minute score put an end to any hope of Scotland winning and killed off an ambitious dream of a Grand Slam.

Scotland remain second in the Six Nations table, five points behind unbeaten Ireland and level on points with both England and France.

“Playing against 14 at first is an advantage. It was quickly levelled up. It didn’t really affect both teams’ game plans that much,” France defence coach Shaun Edwards said.

“Our kicking game was a big improvement from last week, when we played seven-a-side rugby in our own half. We were a lot more disciplined in our kicking game and that definitely helped us.

“We’ll have a beer, because it’s been a tough couple of weeks. Losing was an unusual thing to feel and not a very pleasant one, but then we’ll be planning for Twickenham. We’ve not won there, apparently, since 2005, so that’s a big challenge for us.”

The Championship continues in two weeks when Wales travel to Italy, England host France and Ireland head to Scotland as the only unbeaten team.