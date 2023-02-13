Six Nations: Ireland vs France lived up to the Goliath vs Goliath hype

It was billed as a clash of titans, Goliath versus Goliath, world No1 against world No2, and Saturday’s Six Nations showdown between Ireland and France lived up to every single ounce of hype thrown its way. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It was billed as a clash of titans, Goliath versus Goliath, world No1 against world No2, and Saturday’s Six Nations showdown between Ireland and France lived up to every single ounce of hype thrown its way.

A 32-19 win for the home side ended France’s hopes of repeating the Grand Slam but, perhaps more importantly, gave Les Bleus a much-needed wake-up call ahead of this year’s World Cup on home turf.

Ireland, meanwhile, showed why they’re the favourites for this year’s Six Nations Championship – and to secure a Grand Slam.

Read more U20 Six Nations: One to watch from each of the competing nations

Ireland and France moments of class

Throughout the park in the Irish capital Andy Farrell’s men shone, but France, too, had their moments.

Damian Penaud finished one of the best Six Nations tries to be scored at the Aviva Stadium which started through France error.

Loose play inside their own 22 gave Penaud and France the ball on the back foot. The winger beat numerous defenders before passing inside to back row Anthony Jelonch on a canter. The No6 took contact inside the Irish half before pivoting and finding Penaud again for the Clermont No14 to weave his way to the try line from 30 yards out. It was a score which put a smile on your face, the definition of Joue rugby.

But Ireland got their own back through winger James Lowe, whose acrobatic finish was reminiscent of an gymnastic floor routine – though replays not shown in the stadium revealed the Leinsterman’s foot had wandered beyond the touch line, and the try shouldn’t have stood.

The game was the very best of northern hemisphere rugby, broadcasting to the world that we northerners can do it just as well as the All Blacks.

Defend for your lives

And in defence, too, there were moments of brilliance and none more so than 5ft 9in scrum-half Antoine Dupont’s monumental try-saving tackle on Lowe.

The plucky No9 raced back as Hugo Keenan looked destined to score but a grubber left the ball in no-man’s land. Lowe picked it up a mere metre away from the whitewash but Dupont grappled the winger – who is bigger, taller and heavier – and pulled him backwards. It epitomised a never-say-die attitude. There would be no rolling over in the Irish capital.

Tackle machine

Ireland pulled away and earned the bonus point though, a huge statement from the four provinces. And in doing so they sit pretty at the top of the Six Nations table level on points with Scotland.

But, as has been the theme throughout the opening six games of this year’s Championship, the World Cup looms large over every match.

Ireland proved why they are one of the favourites to win the tournament, and to break their hoodoo of losing every knockout match at the quadrennial event, while France got the jolt they needed and must now answer some questions in their round three match against unbeaten Scotland.

It was a game for the modern day ages but it was also more than that: two extraordinary teams playing extraordinary rugby. A reminder of why any sport at the highest level is almost unbeatable.