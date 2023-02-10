U20 Six Nations: One to watch from each of the competing nations

While many are keeping their eyes out for the world class talent in the Six Nations, the Under-20 version is running adjacently. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

With the same teams involved, this is seen as a quality pathway for the sport’s next stars to shine on the semi-international stage.

Here’s one player to watch from each of tonight’s matches, which are all on iPlayer.

England Under-20

The current crop of England internationals contains some exciting wingers but the Under-20 outfit has their own pacy back-three players.

One of those is Josh Hathaway, a young Gloucester winger who’ll look to follow in the footsteps for the likes of Louis Rees-Zammit and Jonny May.

The 19-year-old scored a 15-minute hat-trick in England’s thrilling 41-46 win over Scotland last Friday and was a brilliant example of lethal finishing.

Wales U20

Cam Winnett looked mighty impressive last weekend in a losing side versus Ireland, the 20-year-old full-back was a key cog in the home side’s performance.

He has a brilliant step on him and has been an exciting, if not older, player, acting in a mature leadership role for the Welsh side.

There were some fears of Wales struggling in this competition but it appears that the side have found some connectivity – they just need the win.

Ireland Under-20

Described as the next Johnny Sexton, Sam Prendergast took social media by storm last week with his brilliant offload assist.

The 20-year-old is in the Leinster ranks and has already made a strong impression for his U20 side.

Should he continue in such a viral vein for the remainder of the championship, he’ll no doubt be in or around the conversation of player of the tournament.

France U20

All eyes are on the Pau full-back Theo Attissogbe as he continues in this week’s Championship against Ireland.

The 18-year-old may only be 181cm but he’s strong on his feet both in and out of contact.

He made 70 metres with the ball in hand against Italy and kicked nearly 300, he’s a trusty operator to have in your side and one worth watching.

Italy Under-20

David Odiase shone in the opening weekend for Italy. Not only was he part of a side that ran France close – their 27-28 loss came down to a missed conversion – but his post match interview was everything you’d want from an inspirational captain.

Sometimes leadership takes time to develop and finesse but Odiase looks to have got it absolutely spot on – no doubt some of that comes from being a heated league such as the french ProD2.

“We have been working hard, eating shit a lot for the past years, and now the results are starting to come,” he said. “It’s just the beginning of a long process.” Brilliant stuff.

David Odiase ( Oyonnax ) Italy's Captain

Proud of you 🇮🇹👏



Some material for @SquidgeRugby pic.twitter.com/gvbwYbzQ0B — Ottavio Arenella (@OttavioArenella) February 5, 2023 Captain fantastic

Scotland U20

Richie Simpson kicked 21 points off the tee in Scotland’s close loss to England last week but the fly-half made it look easy.

The Ayrshire Bulls back was a key linchpin in Scotland’s attack – once it got going – and he looked to be a calming influence on his players.

With a range of options from the boot and a brilliant touch off the tee, Richie will be one to watch when Scotland host Wales this weekend.