Six Nations: France start with win but there’s room for growth

France winger Gabin Villiere scored a hat-trick on Sunday as Les Bleus got their campaign off to a winning start. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

France’s opening round victory over Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday wasn’t dripping with a special je ne sais quoi, but it was a hard earned result to get their promising quest for a Grand Slam underway.

Flying wing Gabin Villiere had three career tries prior to kick-off in Paris but doubled that tally with a deserved hat-trick as his side came out 37-10 winners against a much-improved Italian side.

Favourites with the bookies this year, France must however be a lot better in their next game – against second favourites Ireland – if they’re to mount a serious Slam challenge.

Their penalty kicks to touch were not finding anywhere near enough distance, meaning any potential maul attack from a subsequent line out could be stifled by Italy.

Les Bleus were also penalised by referee Mike Adamson’s whistle on multiple occasions for breaching the offside line.

These are small things but the narrow margins against opposition who will be in the game until the very final moments can cost Test matches.

All of this kept Italy in the contest far longer than many would have expected but France were eventually able to see off their competitors and close out the match in comfortable style.

Villiere and Damian Penaud are two of the most potent back-three players in French rugby and it’s a clear tactic to give them the ball in as much space as possible.

This was beautifully demonstrated in the 67th minute when replacement Yoram Moefana broke down the right wing before offloading to the blistering Penaud. The Clermont winger then sprinted down the touchline before a one-two on his inside handed the No14 the bonus-point try.

It was a score which summed up France’s ability to change pace and make moments matter. It was also the kind of rugby old flickering tapes of Les Bleus in the 1970s show – keeping the ball alive and using their players to their strengths.

As for Italy, their incredible run without a Six Nations win stretching back to 2015 goes on.

The Azzurri, it must be said, looked much improved in comparison to last year’s performances and coach Kieran Crowley will be pleased with the progress his side have made.

But when all is said and done, it’s yet another loss for Italy and they’re doing very little to put questions of a potential relegation to bed.

A shining light, though, was teenage debutant Tommaso Menoncello, whose sublime finish in the first half meant he became the youngest ever scorer in the Six Nations, at just 19 years and 170 days.

Italy looked somewhat lethargic by the end of the match, having been forced to soak up a lot of dynamic French attack – and having made more than 150 tackles.

The issue for the Azzurri came in attack however, where any series of phases resulted in little more than a few metres gained or a French infringement.

There’s a lot of young talent in the side, a series of individuals who perform well for their clubs, but they’re not gelling in a way the other nations do. It’s a continuing worry.

It doesn’t get easier for Italy next week as they host a wounded England side in Rome but, as Marco Bortolami wrote in City A.M. last week, they will have their chances and it’s now about them learning to take them at the first opportunity.

France opened their account in the only way a potential Grand Slam hopeful would – a five-pointer at home – but next week’s clash with Ireland at the Stade de France is already looking like a slam dunk of a match-up.