Six Nations: Forza Italy – Azzurri on the up but need another huge scalp

“Forza Italia” was the phrase ringing around the Stadio Olimpico in Rome after Italy’s 29-24 loss to defending Six Nations champions France on Sunday. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Why such jubilation after a defeat? Because 41,000 spectators saw an Italian side pumped with passion running the Grand Slam holders close in the greatest annual international rugby tournament in the world.

Italy are firmly established in the role of Six Nations underdogs, with wins coming only sporadically in the 23 years since they joined the competition.

Spirited Italy

But having beaten Wales in the final match of last year’s Six Nations, the Azzurri backed it up with a spirited showing against France, who were 1/16 odds-on pre-match favourites.

There has been a long-held discussion over Italy given their chronic underperformance – until March last year they were on a streak of 36 matches without a win – but four more games at the level they played at on Sunday and that debate will be swept under the carpet for another 12 months, right?

Few people argue that Italy should simply be banished from the championship, but there are some who suggest the side who finish sixth should face a play-off against the team at the top of the second-tier Rugby Europe competition.

Italy’s success, it seems, comes from a mix of picking exciting foreign-born talent, such as Grenoble native Ange Capuozzo, and slowly developing their national pathways, which usually end up with a significant number of players at Benetton Treviso or Zebre.

It’s been a long road to competitiveness, but Italy’s next challenge is making a contest of every game – and their next one is this Sunday against England in London.

Italy have never beaten England but challenging Steve Borthwick’s side in their own back yard will be an intriguing litmus test.

England are seething from a third consecutive loss against Scotland while Italy will need to overcome the agonising thoughts of blowing a slim lead against the tournament holders.

In what is a relatively inexperienced Italy side – more than 10 players in their 23 are yet to reach double digits in caps – there’s a lot of level-headedness. But in the Six Nations that’s rarely enough.

Tick, tock, tick, tock

Capuozzo, Tommaso Menoncello and Edoardo Padovani are among those who can challenge from anywhere on the pitch but the side are missing the talismanic Monty Ioane, who agreed a release with his club over mental health issues and remains in Australia.

The Benetton winger’s ability to step off his wing and run a captivating midfield line has been the difference in the past between a standard period of Italian phaseplay and a try-creating line break.

But that level of impact on a team will come from others eventually, so long as they’re given time.

And Italian scrums are once again enjoying moments of dominance, as they did under the likes of iconic No8 Sergio Parisse and scrummaging sensation Martin Castrogiovanni.

Highlights

Loosehead Danilo Fischetti – understood to be one of the Italians being followed by the new Netflix docu-series on the Six Nations – and partnering prop Simone Ferrari held their own against French stalwarts Cyril Baille and Uini Atonio in Rome and should fancy their chances against Englishmen Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler, assuming the Bristol duo start at home on Sunday.

There’s a real sense of change and momentum surrounding Italy but the reality is that they’ve still only won one match in 38.

They’re building, they’re pushing and they’re challenging; so what better way to show off their progress than beating England at Twickenham for the first time in their history.

Rome was not built in a day, neither was the Italian rugby team. But their current project is 23 years old and until they learn how to win on a consistent basis in the Six Nations, it’s a project which will continue, understandably, to have its doubters.