Sir Lucan looks Great bet in Voltigeur

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

TRAINER Aidan O’Brien has had a relatively quiet time of late by his standards but fires three decent bullets at the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00pm).

The Ballydoyle trio appear to be headed by one-time Cazoo Derby favourite High Definition, who is the chosen mount of Ryan Moore.

Not seen since trailing in a distant 10th of 11 in the Irish Derby, the son of Galileo has a bit to prove on his first run for a couple of months, but it may be too early to write him off just yet.

However, I prefer the chances of the stable’s supposed second-string SIR LUCAN, who is the mount of Frankie Dettori.

The evergreen Italian was onboard the selection at Goodwood last month when they only just failed to reel in Ottoman Empire in the Gordon Stakes.

Having got pretty upset in the preliminaries, Dettori sat well out of his ground and ultimately probably gave the winner a little too much rope.

The application of first-time cheekpieces may just help him travel with a bit more purpose and, at 9/2 with Paddy Power, he looks the call.

His biggest danger on paper will most likely be market leader Kemari, the impressive winner of the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot on his last start.

He stayed the trip really well that day, but equally shouldn’t be bothered by dropping back a couple of furlongs here.

Don’t be put off by the fact that he has to shoulder a 3lb penalty for that latest success either as both Old Persian (2018) and Pyledriver (2020), the last two horse to carry penalties in this contest, did so successfully.

They are likely to battle out the finish with preference on value grounds for Dettori’s mount.

Only the five two-year-olds line-up for the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (2.25pm), but it looks a belter of a renewal.

Dubawi Legend heads the betting on the back of an emphatic five length debut success at Doncaster last month.

He looks a really smart prospect but takes on two equally exciting juveniles in NOBLE TRUTH and Ehraz.

That pair finished first and second in what looked a hot maiden at Newmarket last month with the latter coming out and boosting that form at Ascot last time.

I was just so taken by the way that Noble Truth, a beautifully bred son of Kingman out of a Frankel mare, quickened up at Newmarket that I am keen to stick with Charlie Appleby’s colt.

At 5/2 with Skybet he looks the call to show he is top class.

POINTERS

Noble Truth 2.25pm York

Sir Lucan 3.00pm York