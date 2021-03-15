Silver looks a golden bet in Champion Hurdle

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

ONLY the 10 runners have been declared for the Unibet Champion Hurdle (3.05pm), but a genuine case can be made for all of them.

Not So Sleepy is the rank outsider of the field at 66/1 but could run well if given an uncontested soft lead.

The obvious starting point is with the two mares who head the betting with the recent rain a big plus for the unbeaten Honeysuckle who is 9/4 favourite with Fitzdares.

Last year’s winner Epatante was beaten at Kempton over Christmas and will be looking to bounce back from a stable that hasn’t fired all winter.

Both get a healthy seven pounds mares’ allowance which gives them a huge advantage as they are good enough to be competitive in this field without it.

Of the two, I’d side with Honeysuckle who comes here on the back of a career best, rather than on the comeback trail.

Goshen could easily split the pair in the betting market come the off and looked back to his best at Wincanton last time.

He was in the process of destroying last year’s Triumph Hurdle field when agonisingly getting his shoes stuck together in a freak accident that caused him to unseat at the last with the race in the bag.

Nobody would begrudge the Moore family victory in this with the only off-putting thing being his price.

I’d rather take a chance on one at a big price each-way and that has to be the likeable SILVER STREAK who finished sixth in this last year and third the year before that.

On paper, he has to improve dramatically to take a hand in this, but he may just have done that at the grand old age of eight.

He’s been in brilliant form this season having won at Kempton twice and he should have won the International here in December.

The fact he comes here fresh is another positive and the 14/1 on offer each-way four places with Fitzdares looks the call.

Another that could go well is last year’s runner-up Sharjah and it would be no surprise to see him hit the frame too at a double-figure price.

The Mullins camp will be hopeful of landing a seventh Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.20pm) with Fitzdares’ 5/4 favourite Appreciate It taking on just seven rivals in the opener.

That’s the smallest field on record ever for the Festival curtain-raiser with the previous low being nine runners back in 1950.

He’s another who will relish the recent rainfall as if it has truly got into the ground it will switch the emphasis away from speed and back towards stamina.

However, I’m going to take a chance each-way on SOARING GLORY who is weak in the market on the back of the rain.

He could continue to drift and if he hits 7/1 or bigger looks the each-way call.

A reproduction of his performance in the Betfair Hurdle should see him bang in the mix here.

POINTERS

Soaring Glory e/w 1.20pm Cheltenham (Tuesday)

Silver Streak e/w 3.05pm Cheltenham (Tuesday)